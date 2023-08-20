Nearly 1.1 billion cyberattacks blocked worldwide in Q2FY24: Report

Maharashtra farmers protest at markets against 40% duty on onion export

Ensure proper implementation of RTI Act on proactive disclosure of info: SC

Shimla's ex-deputy mayor sits on strike, urges rethink on development model

HC to hear plea against of CAs inclusion in money laundering law on Monday

G20 Trade and Investment Working Group meeting in Jaipur on August 24-25

Sebi beefs up cybersecurity measures for regulated intermediaries

Kaspersky has big plans for India, will be investing in people & tech: MD

As many as 1.1 billion cyberattacks were blocked worldwide in the second quarter of calendar year 2023 (April-June), says a new survey. Of that number, 947 million attacks were blocked in India. Cyberattacks on Indian websites in Q2 increased 90 per cent compared to Q1, according to the survey by Indusface, a digital security firm. DDoS and bot are two common attacks. DDoS, or distributed denial-of-service, attacks work by directing high volumes of internet traffic towards targeted servers. A bot attack uses automated web requests to disrupt a website, application, or user.

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com