Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Need a Sebi-like regulator for social media platforms: BJP MP in RS

A Sebi-like regulatory body is needed for social media platforms to curb growing deepfakes and synthetic videos, BJP MP Sushil Kumar Modi demanded in Rajya Sabha on Thursday

fakes, deepfakes,

Representative image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2023 | 4:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A SEBI-like regulatory body is needed for social media platforms to curb growing deepfakes and synthetic videos, BJP MP Sushil Kumar Modi demanded in Rajya Sabha on Thursday.
Raising the issue through a Zero Hour mention, he said deepfake videos and synthetic videos are threatening democracy in the country.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"There is a lot of disinformation... People don't have tools to verify," he said, adding women are soft targets of deepfakes.
While an app is in circulation that can generate a nude picture of any fully dressed person, digitally altered faces of celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan are being used to promote betting platforms.
"This is a new threat to democracy," Modi said, adding the government should ask social media companies to detect, remove, strengthen reporting and create public awareness about the new phenomenon.
"Self regulation for social media is not sufficient. SEBI-like regulatory body needs to be set up for social media platforms," he added.
While Anil Baluni of the BJP sought denotification or relaxation of cantonment cover over certain parts of Lansdowne in Uttarakhand for developing tourism, Suluta Deo (BJD) sought better dispersement of the Nirbhaya fund.
Vijay Pal Singh Tomar (BJP) wanted the loan limit on Kisan Credit Card be raised to Rs 5 lakh for small and marginal farmers and to Rs 10 lakh for bigger farmers. The limit currently is Rs 3 lakh.
Rwngwra Narzary of UPP(L) demanded renaming of Bongaigaon Oil Refinery in Assam to reflect geographical location.

Also Read

Govt talks tough to social media platforms on deepfakes, holds review meet

New regulation to tackle deepfakes soon: Vaishnaw meets social media cos

Govt to assist in filing FIRs against social media firms for deepfakes

US states sue Meta claiming its platforms are addictive, harm mental health

Google has added grammar check feature to its search engine; details inside

At UN meet, India calls for inclusive government structure in Afghanistan

Sanjay Singh, close aide of Brij Bhushan, appointed as WFI president

3 more Congress MPs suspended from Lok Sabha, suspension count reaches 100

CCI names Pattnaik as new head of investigations, replaces Atul Verma

Fake Amul cheese, Sharam, going viral on social media, Amul responds

Topics : SEBI Artificial intelligence Sebi norms Rajya Sabha

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 21 2023 | 4:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityCovid-19 Case UpdatesGold Silver Price TodayIndia vs South Africa 3rd ODI Playing 11Dunki Day 1 Box Office CollectionNational Sports Awards 2023 | Mohammed ShamiBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon