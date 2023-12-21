Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

3 more Congress MPs suspended from Lok Sabha, suspension count reaches 100

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi moved a motion for the suspension of D K Suresh, Deepak Baij and Nakul Nath

New parliament

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2023 | 3:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Three Congress MPs were suspended from the Lok Sabha on Thursday for the remainder of the Winter session for unruly behaviour, taking the total number of members of the lower House against whom such action has been taken to 100.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi moved a motion for the suspension of D K Suresh, Deepak Baij and Nakul Nath.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"This House having taken serious note of misconduct of Deepak Baij, D K Suresh, Nakul Nath in utter disregard to the House and authority of the Chair through display of placards, entering into the Well of the House...may be suspended from the House for remaining session," Joshi said.
Earlier in the day, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had warned the three MPs against protesting in the House.
As the House met this morning, opposition MPs continued their protest against suspension of a large number of MPs from the House, and demanded a discussion on the Parliament security breach issue and a statement by Home Minister Amit Shah.
Opposition MPs could be heard raising slogans as the Question Hour was taken up.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Parliament session: Centre may table Telecommunications Bill 2023 today

Special session of Parliament: PM Modi to speak in Lok Sabha at 11 am today

Special session of Parliament to begin today: Here is all you need to know

Special session: Emotional moment to leave old Parliament, says PM Modi

Don't understand if this is a special session or normal: LoP Chowdhury

CCI names Pattnaik as new head of investigations, replaces Atul Verma

Fake Amul cheese, Sharam, going viral on social media, Amul responds

Parliament security breach: Court extends custody of accused till Jan 5

HC asks Centre to consider representation for linking property with Aadhaar

K'taka govt gears up to launch registration for Yuva Nidhi scheme

Topics : Parliament winter session Suspension of MPs Lok Sabha MPs Indian democracy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 21 2023 | 3:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityCovid-19 Case UpdatesGold Silver Price TodayIndia vs South Africa 3rd ODI Playing 11Dunki Day 1 Box Office CollectionNational Sports Awards 2023 | Mohammed ShamiBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon