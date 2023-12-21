Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Fake Amul cheese, Sharam, going viral on social media, Amul responds

A fake AI-generated Amul cheese packet, branded 'Sharam', went viral on social media. The dairy brand has responded saying the rumour about the launch of the new product is fake

Amul Fake Brand

Amul Fake Brand

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2023 | 3:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The cases of online fraud have been rising across the world, and this time, Amul has been the victim. Milk and Dairy product major Amul shared a social media post dismissing the rumours about the launch of a new cheese brand. The fake claims of Amul's new product circulated online through different social media and WhatsApp.

The AI-generated fabricated image going viral on social media showcases a packet of "Amul Sharam Cheese," which is not a real product from the renowned Amul Dairy company. The viral image forced the company to issue notice to its customers announcing that the product was fake and urged people not to believe in the viral image being shared online. 

Amul issues notice

Amul shared a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) claiming that the product image is fake. 

The dairy company's notification reads, "Issued in public interest by Amul: This is for your kind information that a fake message is being forwarded on WhatsApp and Social Media platforms regarding a new type of Amul Cheese. The creator of the post has been creative and posted this without any authorization from Amul."

In the post, the company says that the viral image has been developed using Artificial intelligence and used the Amul brand poorly and is disparaging. They clarify that the company has nothing to do with the image and it is not Amul Cheese.

The company ended their post trying to make people aware that the post had been developed to spread misinformation, fear and concern among customers. 

“We request you to kindly share this message with your family and friends and assure them about the goodness of Amul Cheese. In case of any complaint, please call on our toll-free number 1800 258 3333," the post reads.

Check Amul's message here:

Dismissing fake claims
This is not the first time that a brand has dismissed fake claims. Earlier, there was a fake video going viral on social media which alleged the presence of fungus in Amul Lassi packs. The viral video also claimed that fungus was found in Amul Lassi packs before the expiry date.

Later, the company responded and clarified that the video was fake and aimed to spread misinformation and unnecessary fear among users.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Influencers are rising, but companies in a fix over their fake followers

Sylvester daCunha, creator of Amul's 'utterly butterly' girl, passes away

FMCG brand Amul aims to cross Rs 80,000 crore turnover in FY23-24

Switzerland to become net importer of cheese this year for first time

In Instagram post, Ratan Tata flags fake interview recommending investments

Parliament security breach: Court extends custody of accused till Jan 5

HC asks Centre to consider representation for linking property with Aadhaar

K'taka govt gears up to launch registration for Yuva Nidhi scheme

Lok Sabha passes bill on appointment, service conditions of CEC, ECs

France submits response to India's tender for buying 26 Rafales for Navy

Topics : Artificial intelligence Amul Dairy Amul cheese

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 21 2023 | 3:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityCovid-19 Case UpdatesGold Silver Price TodayIndia vs South Africa 3rd ODI Playing 11Dunki Day 1 Box Office CollectionNational Sports Awards 2023 | Mohammed ShamiBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon