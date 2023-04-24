Neighbors India, China discuss border issue ahead of regional meeting



The neighbors, who share a 3,488 Km (2,167 miles)-long disputed border, have been locked in their worst dispute in four decades since the summer of 2020. Previous meetings of diplomats and 17 rounds of military-level talks have yielded only incremental progress. Indian and Chinese military commanders met along their disputed Himalayan border over the weekend ahead of a planned meeting of their defense ministers at a Shanghai Cooperation Organization session later this week, officials with knowledge of the matter said.



“They held an in depth exchange of views on expediting the resolution of relevant issues,” Mao Ning, China’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, said at a regular press briefing in Beijing Monday. India’s Defense and External Affairs Ministries did not immediately comment. The neighbors have amassed thousands of troops, artillery guns, tanks and fighters along their frontier. Deescalation — sending troops back to their home bases and disengagement — was discussed over the weekend, the officials said, asking not to be named since discussions were private.



The latest round of talks precedes a meeting of defense ministers from both sides, along with their counterparts from Russia, Pakistan and Central Asian nations like Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan expected later this week. India is hosting the SCO summit this year, as well as the Group of 20 nations.



The flat Tibetan plateau allows China to mobilize troops quickly. Indian troops need to negotiate high-altitude mountain passes and ridges making New Delhi reluctant to agree to Beijing’s prescription. India wants troops to pull back from the friction points and return to their home bases. Beijing wants the opposite — for the additional troops and hardware to return to their barracks, leaving the areas of dispute to be discussed later.