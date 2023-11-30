Sensex (0.04%)
66930.87 + 28.96
Nifty (0.09%)
20115.55 + 18.95
Nifty Smallcap (0.07%)
6497.55 + 4.50
Nifty Midcap (0.03%)
42632.80 + 14.10
Nifty Bank (-0.18%)
44484.15 -82.30
Heatmap

New era of peace in Manipur as Centre inks pact with militant outfit: CM

The UNLF is Manipur's oldest militant organisation dominated by the majority Meitei community

N Biren Singh

"With his wisdom and continuous guidance, a new era of peace and progress dawns in Manipur. A chapter of growth and development now opens as many extend their faith and trust toward the BJP Government," he added.

Press Trust of India Imphal
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2023 | 10:01 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Chief Minister N Biren Singh said a new era of peace and progress has dawned in Manipur as the Centre signed a peace agreement with the United National Liberation Front (UNLF).
The UNLF is Manipur's oldest militant organisation dominated by the majority Meitei community.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"The signing of the peace agreement with the United National Liberation Front (UNLF) today in New Delhi was made possible under the able leadership of Hon'ble Union Home Minister, Shri @AmitShah ji," the chief minister said in a post on X on Wednesday.
"With his wisdom and continuous guidance, a new era of peace and progress dawns in Manipur. A chapter of growth and development now opens as many extend their faith and trust toward the BJP Government," he added.
Representatives of the UNLF signed the agreement in New Delhi with senior officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Manipur government.
The development after the ban on the group under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) was extended for five years earlier this month.
A section of the people celebrated the signing of the peace pact by bursting firecrackers at several places in Imphal East and West districts.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Karwa Chauth dress ideas 2023: Elevate your ethnic look with these attires

NDA partner KPA withdraws support from Biren Singh govt in Manipur

Remove Biren Singh for failing to restore normalcy in Manipur: CPI(M)

NIA raids 5 locations in Kashmir in against newly floated outfits

Manipur CM Biren Singh backtracks on resignation after high-voltage drama

India achieved the extraordinary during its G20 presidency, says PM Modi

Development of infra, transformation of Chennai under Smart City mission

IMD Issues thunderstorm warning for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry for next 3 hrs

We're on high alert, says Delhi health min on pneumonia outbreak in China

Mamata Banerjee writes to Shah, seeks consensus-building on criminal laws

Topics : N Biren Singh Manipur Manipur govt central government

First Published: Nov 30 2023 | 10:01 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAnimal MovieTata Tech IPO Allotment Delhi AQITelangana Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEState Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayUttarakhand Tunnel Collapse

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon