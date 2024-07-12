New government, new homes: Ministers compete for Delhi's top addresses

With a new cadre of ministers at the helm, some addresses in Lutyens’ Delhi have become hot property. Several senior ministers, including a former chief minister and a prominent National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partner, have set their sights on a particular bungalow on Akbar Road. This sought-after residence was previously assigned to a minister not included in the current Modi cabinet, reported The Times of India.

Another coveted bungalow, located on Safdarjung Road, has drawn attention after its previous occupant, a former minister, lost the election. Known for its high profile, this address has become a prime target for the new council of ministers.

Members of the new ministerial council, including an alliance partner from Bihar, have also expressed interest in bungalows on Sunehri Bagh. These residences were vacated by two former ministers, adding to their appeal. Some ministers have even visited these bungalows before formally submitting their requests to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

Scramble for Lutyens’ top bungalows

The demand is particularly high for sprawling bungalows and those with superior interiors. All cabinet ministers are entitled to the top-tier bungalows, classified as Type-VIII. The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, which oversees accommodations under the ‘General Pool’ category, is responsible for allocating residences to all ministers within the Lutyens' Bungalow Zone (LBZ).

Sources told The Times of India that the ministers’ requests for bungalow allocations will be considered soon, following an assessment of the impending vacancies left by former ministers. These requests have been referred to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who chairs the Cabinet Committee on Accommodation.

Eviction notices loom for former MPs

To date, only a few former ministers have vacated their official residences, with others expected to do so in the coming days. Last month, the housing ministry issued notices to around 50 former Union ministers and MPs, instructing them to vacate their government accommodations. According to regulations, former ministers and MPs must leave their official residences within a month of losing their ministerial position or parliamentary membership.

Should allottees fail to vacate within the specified timeframe, the government issues eviction notices. Thus far, no official requests for extensions to remain in their official accommodations have been submitted.