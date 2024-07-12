LIVE: SC to give verdict on Arvind Kejriwal's arrest plea in excise policy scam case
The Supreme Court will deliver its verdict on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's plea challenging his arrest and remand by ED in connection with the alleged excise policy scam case on Friday (July 12). The case involves alleged corruption and money laundering in formulating and executing the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22, which was later scrapped.
In his latest gaffe, US President Joe Biden introduced Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as his Russian foe Vladimir Putin before quickly correcting himself. Additionally, Biden mistakenly uttered "Vice President" Trump. However, he vowed to stay in the race. "I think I'm the most qualified person to run for president. I beat him (Trump) once, and I will beat him again," Biden said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with senior bureaucrats, on Thursday discussed with economists matters concerning the Indian economy. This comes less than two weeks before the Budget. The meeting was chaired by the Prime Minister, and was attended by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, and NITI Aayog officials. “Earlier today (Thursday), interacted with eminent economists and heard their insightful views on issues pertaining to furthering growth,” Modi posted on social media platform X.
After Trump attacks Kamala, Biden says she is ‘qualified to be president'
US President Joe Biden on Thursday said his deputy, Vice President Kamala Harris, is “qualified” to lead the county. At a press conference here, Biden said, “From the very beginning, I made no bones about that. She is qualified to be the president.” When asked about the reasons for this, he said “Firstly because of the way she's handled the issue of freedom of women's bodies, to have control of their bodies and secondly, her ability to handle almost any issue on the board... This was a hell of a prosecutor. She was a first rate person and in the Senate, she was really good. I wouldn't have picked her unless I thought she was qualified to be the president.”
China will face consequences for helping Russia in its war against Ukraine: Joe Biden
US President Joe Biden on Thursday said China will face consequences for helping Russia in its war against Ukraine and noted that some of the European countries are going to curtail their investment in the country. The issue is that we have to make sure that Xi Jinping understands there's a price to pay for undercutting both the Pacific Basin as well as Europe and as relates to Russia and dealing with Ukraine, Biden told reporters at a press conference here.
65 people believed to be missing after landslide in Nepal
JNU to establish centres for Hindu, Buddhist, Jain studies
The Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi will open a Centre for Hindu Studies as well as centres for Buddhist and Jain studies, according to an official notification. The three new centres will be established under the School of Sanskrit and Indic Studies, it said. The decision to set up the new centres was approved by the Executive Council of the JNU in a meeting on May 29.
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding, PM Modi likely to attend
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding and bless the couple. The ceremony will be held at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla Complex, with festivities continuing until July 14. Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for Mumbai with heavy to very heavy rains in isolated areas.
SC to hear petition calling for probe into Hathras stampede
The Supreme Court on Friday (July 12) will hear a petition seeking a probe into the Hathras stampede that resulted in 121 deaths. The petition requests the establishment of a five-member expert committee, overseen by a retired Supreme Court judge, to look into the July 2 incident.
20 economists spoke for 5 minutes each in PM Modi-led pre-Budget meeting; 'Viksit Bharat' key agenda
About 20 economists and experts including Arvind Virmani, Surjit Bhalla, Amita Batra, Prachi Mishra, S Mahendra Dev and Ashok Gulati spoke for five minutes each. NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Suman Bery and NITI Aayog CEO BVR Subrahmanyam also participated. At the meeting, economists flagged concerns about agricultural growth, highlighting lack of employment in rural areas and sluggish credit growth despite small-ticket loans extended under Mudra scheme to boost output.
US President Biden ready to undergo neurological exam if doctors recommend
Amid the mounting pressure from fellow Democrats to end his re-election campaign, US President Joe Biden has indicated willingness to undergo a neurological exam to address concerns about his mental fitness for office, but only if his doctors recommend it, CNN reported. "I am not opposed, if my doctors tell me I should have another neurological exam, I'll do it," he said at a rare solo news conference Thursday at the conclusion of the NATO Summit.
