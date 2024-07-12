LIVE: SC to give verdict on Arvind Kejriwal's arrest plea in excise policy scam case

US President Joe Biden on Thursday said his deputy, Vice President Kamala Harris, is “qualified” to lead the county. At a press conference here, Biden said, “From the very beginning, I made no bones about that. She is qualified to be the president.” When asked about the reasons for this, he said “Firstly because of the way she's handled the issue of freedom of women's bodies, to have control of their bodies and secondly, her ability to handle almost any issue on the board... This was a hell of a prosecutor. She was a first rate person and in the Senate, she was really good. I wouldn't have picked her unless I thought she was qualified to be the president.”