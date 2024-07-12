India to double airports to 300 by 2047 amid surging passenger traffic

India aims to more than double its number of airports to 300 by 2047, driven by an expected eightfold surge in passenger traffic, according to a draft plan by the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

This expansion will involve upgrading existing airstrips into fully operational airports and constructing new ones from the ground up, according to a report by Mint.

According to the draft plan, approximately 70 airstrips are slated for development into airports capable of accommodating narrow-body aircraft, including models like the Airbus A320 and Boeing 737. Additionally, around 40 airstrips may be upgraded to serve smaller aircraft. The report further states that in cases where an airstrip cannot be developed, or where no civilian airport exists within a 50-kilometer radius, the construction of new greenfield airports will be considered.

Currently, India has 138 operational airports. The report quoted an official as saying, “This is likely to include a mix of greenfield airports and also development of existing civil enclaves into full-fledged operational airports.”

According to the draft National Airports Development Plan by the AAI, annual passenger numbers are expected to surge significantly, reaching between 3 billion and 3.5 billion by 2047, up from the current 376 million.

International traffic is projected to constitute around 10-12 per cent of this total. Notably, domestic passenger figures are doubled when calculating total domestic traffic, accounting for both arrivals and departures, whereas international passengers are counted once.

Proposed upgrades and new airports

The report quoted another official as saying, “These estimates are based on various assumptions and dynamic factors. This is a preliminary assessment and the numbers can change later if the scenario changes due to any reason.”

The draft suggests that air strips currently located in Mandvi (Gujarat), Sultanpur (Uttar Pradesh), Tura (Meghalaya), and Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh) could be transformed into airports suitable for small aircraft operations based on an initial evaluation. Additionally, it proposes the establishment of new greenfield airports in Kota (Rajasthan), Parandur (Tamil Nadu), Kottayam (Kerala), Puri (Odisha), Purandar (Maharashtra), as well as in Car Nicobar and Minicoy islands in the Andaman and Nicobar, the report said.

Global air traffic market

The initial evaluation by AAI also examined the state of airport connectivity in the US and China, both of which boast larger air travel markets and have shown increasing travel trends with rising incomes. In 2019, China averaged 0.47 trips per person annually with a per capita income of $10,144, while the US reported 1.2-1.3 trips per person annually with a GDP per capita of around $20,000, the report said.

Looking forward to 2047, with an estimated per capita income of $18,000-20,000, India is projected to achieve an average of one trip per person annually, potentially accommodating over 3 billion passengers by that time, the report stated.