IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai, heavy rainfall predicted today

There is a monsoon trough and a cyclonic circulation has also developed over Mumbai which has resulted in strong westerly winds

IMD has issued an orange alert for Mumbai indicating heavy to very heavy rainfall, for Mumbai on Friday and Saturday. Photo: ANI Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2024 | 9:21 AM IST

The Indian Meterological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Mumbai indicating heavy to very heavy rainfall, for Mumbai on Friday and Saturday.
There is a monsoon trough and a cyclonic circulation has also developed over Mumbai which has resulted in strong westerly winds, the Met Department said.
An orange alert is issued in case of extremely bad weather. It affects the transport facilities including rail, road and air.
The Palghar region of Maharastra has also been experiencing heavy rain since this morning, as the IMD issued an orange alert in the region in their nowcast warning.
The IMD said there will be heavy spells of rain at isolated places in Mumbai for the next three to four hours.
"Intense spells of rain are very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Mumbai during the next 3-4 hours, the IMD said. The IMD has further issued a yellow alert in the Thane and Raigad regions in their nowcast warning today.
The city faced major waterlogging and traffic issues due to heavy rainfall a few days ago. The IMD earlier issued a yellow alert for today in Mumbai and Palghar regions and an orange alert for Thane and Raigad regions.
IMD had predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places in Mumbai until July 12. Heavy to moderate rainfall was also expected in Palghar, Thane, Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Nasik, Ahmednagar, Kolhapur, Sangli, Sholapur, Aurangabad, Jalna, Parbhani, Beed, Hingoli, Nanded, Latur, Osmanabad, Akola, Amravati, Bhandara, Buldhana, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Nagpur, Wardha, Washim, and Yavatmal up to July 12.

First Published: Jul 12 2024 | 9:21 AM IST

