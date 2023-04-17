close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

New space policy to boost pvt participation in space sector: Jitendra Singh

Singh said over these years, space technology has penetrated all walks of life and as a result, there is a huge demand for space-based services which have huge commercial potential

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Jitendra Singh

Jitendra Singh

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2023 | 8:32 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India has built end-to-end capability in the space sector and is poised for a greater participation in the global space economy, Union Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh said on Monday.

Addressing the G20 Space Economy Leaders meeting in Shillong, Singh said the Union Cabinet has approved the Indian Space Policy 2023 to give further boost to private investments and encourage private participation in all areas of space activities.

The reforms aim to make private industries co-travellers in India's space journey by allowing them to undertake independent end-to-end space activities. The increased private industry participation will eventually result in increased contribution of India in the global space economy, the minister said addressing the gathering in Shillong virtually.

The G20 Space Economy Leaders meeting is being organised under India's G20 presidency by the Department of Space.

Singh said over these years, space technology has penetrated all walks of life and as a result, there is a huge demand for space-based services which have huge commercial potential.

He said the government decided to open up the space sector for the Indian private industry through the 2020 space sector reforms to enhance their participation in end-to-end space activities with hand holding from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Also Read

RBI MPC: Here is what experts have to say about the policy announcement

Indian, US space officials discuss human space exploration in Washington

RBI hikes repo rate by 35 bps to 6.25%, cuts FY23 GDP forecast to 6.8%

Revised FDI policy in space sector nearing final approval: Jitendra Singh

China to send 3 astronauts to own space station, eyes manned Moon mission

Delhi CM Kejriwal claims Centre targeting him for public welfare schemes

British CDS Admiral Sir Tony holds talks with top Indian military brass

EC orders transfer of 10 cops for smooth conduct of Karnataka polls

Covid-19 raised death risk in people with intellectual disabilities: Study

Aaditya Thackeray, Sanjay Raut oppose defamation plea filed by MP in HC

Singh said a nodal entity, called the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Center (IN-SPACe), has been created towards promoting and authorising private industries participation.

The first privately built sounding rocket was launched last November and a space start-up has established a launch pad inside ISRO's launch complex. A few start-ups have built and launched satellites, he said, adding that the industry has welcomed the formation of IN-SPACe.

Topics : Jitendra Singh | Spaces | G20 meeting

First Published: Apr 17 2023 | 8:32 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon