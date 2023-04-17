EC orders transfer of 10 cops for smooth conduct of Karnataka polls

The Election Commission has ordered the transfer of 10 police personnel, including a deputy commissioner of police (DCP), for "stricter enforcement of poll code and smooth conduct" of the May 10 assembly polls in Karnataka, sources in the poll panel said on Monday.

Those transferred included the DCP (North) Bengaluru, the ACP of Yeshwanthpur and Bengaluru, and four police inspectors -- one each from Raja Rajeshwari Nagar, Yeshwanthpur, Nandini Layout police station and Rajagopal Nagar police stations.

Sources said the officers being transferred were posted at the behest of a state minister and it was felt that their removal will help in "stricter enforcement and smooth conduct" of the May 10 polls.

"Per se, there was no complaint. EC took the decision for better conduct of polls," a functionary said.

Following clashes between BJP and Congress workers in Surpur Yadgir earlier this month, the EC also ordered the transfer of local DSP and one circle inspector for their inept handling of the situation.

One DSP and a circle inspector of Devadurga in Raichur district are also being replaced amid reports of "intimidation" to contesting candidates and "hinderance" to electioneering in their jurisdiction, they said.

The election to the 224-member assembly will he held on May 10.