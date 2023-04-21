close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

NGT seeks factual report over disappearance of 1095 ponds in Kanpur

The Tribunal also said that the committe to meet within two weeks and furnish its facts and actions are taken to report on the matter within two months

ANI General News
NGT

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2023 | 4:39 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has constituted a joint Committee and sought factual reports regarding the disappearance of 1095 ponds in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur Dehat.

The bench headed by NGT Chairman Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel in an order passed on April 19 said, "we constitute a joint Committee comprising of State Pollution Control Bureau Director, Fisheries Department, Uttar Pradesh and District Magistrate, Kanpur Dehat."

The Tribunal also said that the committe to meet within two weeks and furnish its facts and actions are taken to report on the matter within two months.

It may be necessary to inventory the ponds, give them unique identification numbers and codes and map them appropriately on the District map and make a remedial action plan for their restoration in terms of maintaining water quality and restoring fisheries, the Tribunal directed.

The petitioner Meghraj Singh through a plea stated that the survey of ponds was conducted in 2011-12 for fisheries. 1975 ponds were found suitable for fisheries but hundreds of ponds encroached.

Petitioner further stated that 900 ponds have been encroached on by influential persons including those in Akbarpur Block, Bhognipur Tehsil, Rasoolabad Tehsil, Sikandara and Derapur Block. The applicant also filed a complaint before the District Magistrate, Kanpur Dehat but necessary action has not been taken, the plea stated.

Also Read

Drones to monitor illegal prawn ponds in Odisha wetlands in 4 districts

NTPC, Reliance, Adani top green hydrogen plays to bet on, say analysts

IIT Kanpur to launch new eMasters program on sustainable construction

Abolition of Odisha Administrative Tribunal constitutionally valid: SC

IIT Kanpur licenses gene therapy technology to Reliance Life Sciences

Tim Cook, Sunil Mittal reaffirm commitment to work closely in India, Africa

PM Modi blames legacy, policies of previous govts for corrupt ecosystem

Health Min accorded with PM Awards For Excellence in Public Administration

IT hubs Hyderabad, Delhi, Bengaluru top locations for apprentice job in Q4

Saket court firing: Accused had filed cheating case against woman last year

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : National Green Tribunal Kanpur

First Published: Apr 21 2023 | 4:39 PM IST

Latest News

View More

NGT seeks factual report over disappearance of 1095 ponds in Kanpur

NGT
2 min read

Google planning to introduce generative AI that can create unique ads

Google
2 min read

Delhi to get more EVs as PFC sanctions Rs 633 cr loan for cabs, 3-wheelers

electric vehicles, EV
2 min read

Everything you need to know about WhatsApp's new 'Keep in Chat' feature

WhatsApp
2 min read

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 may launch earlier than expected

Image credit: Samsung
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

How many Indians are there really? India isn't ready for the answer

Photo: Bloomberg
5 min read

With $100 bn in 2022, India biggest recipient of money from overseas

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Russian arms sales to India stall due to fears over sanctions from US

Photo: Bloomberg
4 min read

India's economic activity signals resilience even as exports dim outlook

Photo: Bloomberg
4 min read

Situation in Sudan tense; focusing on safety of Indians, says MEA

EAM Jaishankar
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon