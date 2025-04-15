Tuesday, April 15, 2025 | 09:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Waqf law: NHRC takes note of Murshidabad violence, to send team for inquiry

Waqf law: NHRC takes note of Murshidabad violence, to send team for inquiry

The complaint pertains to various social media news articles highlighting the alleged murder of two named persons -- father and son, amid the ongoing protest against the legislation

The inquiry report should be submitted to the Commission within a period of three weeks, it said. | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2025 | 9:23 PM IST

Taking cognisance of the violence in West Bengal's Murshidabad during protests over the Waqf (Amendment) Act, the NHRC on Tuesday said it will send a team from its investigation division to conduct an on-spot inquiry, given the "seriousness" of the matter.

The National Human Rights Commission said the action comes after submission of a complaint to it.

The inquiry report should be submitted within a period of three weeks, it said.

The complaint pertains to various "social media news articles" highlighting the alleged murder of two named persons -- father and son, amid the ongoing protest against the legislation.

"Given the seriousness of the matter, the Director General (Investigation), NHRC, is directed to assign a team of officers/officials from the Investigation Division of the Commission to conduct an on-spot inquiry at Murshidabad, West Bengal," according to the proceedings.

 

Three people died and several others were injured in the violence that raged in Suti, Dhulian, Samserganj and Jangipur areas since Friday afternoon.

A total of 221 people have been apprehended so far in connection with the violence in the Muslim-majority district during anti-Waqf (Amendment) Act protests, a police officer said on Tuesday.

Topics : NHRC Waqf Board West Bengal

First Published: Apr 15 2025 | 9:06 PM IST

