NIA arrests key accused in TN Hizb-ut-Tharir case from Bengaluru airport

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday arrested a key accused in the Tamil Nadu Hizb-ut-Tharir case involving attempts to radicalise youth and establish an Islamic caliphate in India, the agency said in a statement. "Aziz Ahamed alias Aziz Ahmed alias Jaleel Aziz Ahmed was nabbed at the Bengaluru International Airport while trying to flee abroad," the statement said.



"The case RC 01/2024/NIA/CHE was registered by NIA against six accused, influenced by the extremist, radical and fundamental ideology of Hizb-ut-Tharir - an international pan-Islamist and fundamentalist organization which has been fighting to establish Islamic caliphate and enforce the constitution written by Hizb-ut-Tahrir's founder Taqi al-Din al-Nabhani," it added.



As per NIA investigations, the accused had conducted secret Bayaans, where many participants, particularly gullible youth, were radicalized with ideologies of Hizb-ut-Tharir, which seeks military assistance (Nusra) from forces inimical to India to achieve its nefarious goal. Aziz Ahamed was found to be one of the chief initiators in conducting secret Bayaans.