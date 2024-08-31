Andhra CM asks officials to be alert in rain-affected areas, provide aid

In wake of the heavy rainfall situation that has battered several parts of the state, Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu held a review meeting and instructed officials to be vigilant and alert in the rain-affected areas, adding that the necessary assistance be provided to the people. The Chief Minister on Friday directed officials to ensure that all departments are on high alert; declare holidays for schools in areas with heavy rainfall; Install warning boards near overflowing streams and rivers to prevent accidents and send alert messages to mobile phones of people in affected areas. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He also instructed officials to be prepared for any emergency and to provide necessary assistance to the people. The Chief Minister warned of possible dangers such as power lines and trees falling due to heavy winds and rains.

Rain lashed parts of Vijayawada city in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday morning causing waterlogging in several parts of the region. Several parts of Warangal city in Telangana were also lashed by rainfall on Saturday morning.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department on Saturday issued a warning that cyclone "Asna," a deep depression over the Arabian Sea, causing heavy rains in Gujarat, is likely to move West-Northwest over the Northeast Arabian Sea and away from the Indian Coast during the next 24 hours.

Additionally, the IMD stated that the deep depression has been moving at a speed of 14 km per hour with a latitude of 23.6° N and a longitude of 66.4°E, 250 km West of Naliya in Gujarat, 160 km South-South West of Karachi in Pakistan, and 350 km East- Southeast of Pasni in Pakistan.