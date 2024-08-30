NIA conducts searches in Punjab in VHP leader Vikas Prabhakar murder case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday carried out searches in Punjab in connection with its probe into the murder of VHP leader Vikas Prabhakar.

Prabhakar alias Vikas Bagga was shot dead in his confectionary shop in Nangal in Punjab's Roopnagar district on April 13. He was the Nangal president of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP).

The NIA took over the case from the state police on May 9.

Searches were being carried out in the Vikas Prabhakar's murder case, an NIA spokesperson said.

Details about the searches were not immediately known.