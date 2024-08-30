Business Standard
Home / India News / NIA conducts searches in Punjab in VHP leader Vikas Prabhakar murder case

NIA conducts searches in Punjab in VHP leader Vikas Prabhakar murder case

Prabhakar alias Vikas Bagga was shot dead in his confectionary shop in Nangal in Punjab's Roopnagar district on April 13. He was the Nangal president of the Vishva Hindu Parishad

Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal supporters take part in a protest march against the violence that erupted in Haryana's Nuh district, in Noida

A Vishva Hindu Parishad rally | Representational

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2024 | 10:52 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday carried out searches in Punjab in connection with its probe into the murder of VHP leader Vikas Prabhakar.
Prabhakar alias Vikas Bagga was shot dead in his confectionary shop in Nangal in Punjab's Roopnagar district on April 13. He was the Nangal president of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP).
The NIA took over the case from the state police on May 9.
Searches were being carried out in the Vikas Prabhakar's murder case, an NIA spokesperson said.
Details about the searches were not immediately known.
Dharminder Kumar alias Kunal (22), who had supplied the illegal arms and ammunition used in the high-profile murder, was recently arrested from Punjab's Ludhiana by the NIA in a coordinated operation with the Delhi Police Special Cell.
NIA investigations have revealed that he had procured the illegal arms and ammunition from Madhya Pradesh, and had supplied these to the shooters on the directions of foreign-based Khalistani terrorist Harwinder Kumar alias Sonu.

First Published: Aug 30 2024 | 10:52 AM IST

