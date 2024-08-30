Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / India News / JP Nadda expresses condolences on demise of ex-Air Marshal Denzil Keelor

JP Nadda expresses condolences on demise of ex-Air Marshal Denzil Keelor

Air Marshal Denzil Keelor was a distinguished officer of the Indian Air Force and a celebrated hero of the 1965 Indo-Pakistani War

JP Nadda, Nadda

Saddened by his demise, Nadda also remembered his valour during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1965. (Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2024 | 9:55 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda expressed condolences on the demise of war hero and former India Air Force (IAF) Air Marshal Denzil Keelor.
Saddened by his demise, Nadda also remembered his valour during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1965.
Calling him the founder of Special Olympics Bharat, Nadda said he championed the cause of over 450,000 special children and empowered them through the medium of sports.
Taking it to a social media post on X on Friday, JP Nadda shared a picture of his meeting with Denzil Keelor and wrote, "Deeply saddened by the passing of Air Marshal Denzil Keelor. His valour during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1965 stands as a testament to his unwavering courage and dedication to the nation."
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
 
The tweet added, "His legacy extends far beyond the skies. As the founder of Special Olympics Bharat, he championed the cause of over 450,000 special children, fostering a movement of inclusivity, awareness, and empowerment through sports. We bid farewell to Air Marshal Denzil Keelor, a hero who touched both the skies and our hearts. My deepest condolences to his family and friends during this time of grief. Om Shanti!"
Air Marshal Denzil Keelor was a distinguished officer of the Indian Air Force and a celebrated hero of the 1965 Indo-Pakistani War. He enlisted in the Indian Air Force on 15 May 1954 and rose to the rank of Squadron Leader. Keelor was honoured with several gallantry awards, including the Vir Chakra on 18 September 1965 and the Kirti Chakra on 27 March 1978.
Apart from that, Keelor was also the founder of Special Bharat Olympics, a national Sports Federation for the development of sports for persons with intellectual disabilities which is registered under the Indian Trust Act 1882 in 2001 and is accredited by Special Olympics International to conduct Special Olympics Programs in India.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Amit Mitra,Derek O'Brien,TMC manifesto

Derek O'Brien writes to Nadda, expressing concern over delay in parl panels

Modi, Narendra Modi, JP Nadda, Nadda

Will set up 768 offices across country, 563 ready: BJP president JP Nadda

mpox vaccine, monkeypox vaccine

Domestic exporters keep fingers crossed amid Mpox outbreak in Africa

JP Nadda, Nadda

Health minister Nadda holds meeting to review Monkeypox situation in India

Doctor Protest, Protest

Medic murder: OPD services stay affected as doctors' strike enters 2nd day

Topics : Jagat Prakash Nadda BJP Indian Air Force IAF

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 30 2024 | 9:55 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayKolkata Rape-Murder Case LIVEShare Market TodayEx-Dividend TodayOrient Tech IPOEcos Mobility IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon