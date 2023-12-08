Sensex (0.44%)
69825.60 + 303.91
Nifty (0.33%)
20969.40 + 68.25
Nifty Midcap (-0.21%)
44400.20 -94.80
Nifty Smallcap (-1.08%)
6698.90 -73.20
Nifty Bank (0.90%)
47262.00 + 420.60
Heatmap

Nine newborns die in West Bengal's Murshidabad Medical College in 24 hours

Out of the 10 babies, three were born in the hospital and seven were brought there from other medical facilities for treatment

Murshidabad Deaths

Out of the 10 babies, three were born in the hospital and seven were brought there from other medical facilities for treatment. (Photo: ANI)

Press Trust of IndiaANI Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2023 | 10:16 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Nine newborns and a two-year-old child died in West Bengal's Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital in a span of 24 hours till Wednesday midnight, a senior official said on Friday.
Out of the 10 babies, three were born in the hospital and seven were brought there from other medical facilities for treatment, he said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
He said of the nine newborns who died, two were suffering from congenital heart diseases, one had congenital neurological problem, two were suffering from septicemia, three had low birth weight and one had congenital problem along with low birth weight.
One child was 26 months' old and was suffering from congenital ailments, said an official of the government hospital, located around 200km from Kolkata.
According to authorities, the babies were shifted from the SNCU (Special Newborn Care Unit) at Jangipur Sub-Divisional Hospital to Murshidabad Medical College due to lack of proper facilities.
The sudden influx of patients put immense strain on the already overloaded medical college, contributing to the unfortunate deaths, they said.
"Nine children have died in the last 24 hours. We have formed an inquiry committee. Based on a preliminary enquiry, most of the children were found to be malnutritioned and weighed 300-500 grams in weight. One among them had a severe heart problem from birth. We do not have such facility to treat him here and we did not have the time to take him to the facility to get him treated," said Professor Amit Dan, Principal of the Murshidabad Medical College Hospital.
"Another problem is that in PWD work is going on at Jangipur hospital and all patients there are being referred to us. We have 129 beds and 300 patients. We are trying our best but we are not able to save all children, most of whom suffer from malnutrition and are underweight," said Professor Dan of the Murshidabad Medical College Hospital
The medical college principal also expressed his condolences to the bereaved families and acknowledged the need for a thorough investigation.
A medical board of renowned doctors has been constituted to investigate the incident.
The state health department has also issued a statement assuring that necessary measures will be taken to prevent such tragedies from happening again.

Also Read

Congress worker killed in West Bengal's Murshidabad ahead of rural polls

Bengal Guv reaches Murshidabad to visit violence-hit areas ahead of polls

'Stop this tragedy immediately': World reacts to blast at Gaza hospital

11 people killed as rural West Bengal votes in panchayat polls: Official

Should you subscribe to Yatharth Hospital's IPO? Here's what brokerages say

Doctors advise increased monitoring, awareness amid health alert on Meftal

India's judge-population ratio stands at 21: Law Minister tells LS

Gender parity in Delhi's higher education declined in in 2020-21: Data

Linking of Aadhaar details with voter ID not yet begun, says govt

Rs 2500 cr approved for continuation of interest equalisation scheme up

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Mamata Banerjee West Bengal All India Trinamool Congress

First Published: Dec 08 2023 | 10:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveRBI MPC Meet LiveRBI Repo RateAdani GreenTata GroupDelhi Air QualityGold-Silver Price TodayRBI monetary policy announcement

Companies

IBA signs MoU with unions on pay revision; okays 17% hike for 5 yearsVedanta Resources to raise $1.25 bn through foreign investors at high rates

Technology News

iPhone 16 to get upgraded microphones as Siri closes in on AI integrationAI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

India News

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' on Friday, no rain till December 11India achieved in years with tech what took others a generation: PM Modi

Economy News

Forex reserves surpasses $600-billion mark after nearly four monthsIndia will address EU's carbon tax issue; will retaliate if required: Goyal
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon