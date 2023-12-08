Sensex (0.44%)
69825.60 + 303.91
Nifty (0.33%)
20969.40 + 68.25
Nifty Midcap (-0.21%)
44400.20 -94.80
Nifty Smallcap (-1.08%)
6698.90 -73.20
Nifty Bank (0.90%)
47262.00 + 420.60
Heatmap

India's judge-population ratio stands at 21: Law Minister tells LS

On the timeline to bridge the gap, the minister said the increase in the number of judges in the higher judiciary is a continuous and collaborative exercise between the Executive and the Judiciary

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal speaks in the Lok Sabha (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2023 | 10:03 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

While the Law Commission had recommended a target of 50 judges per million people 36 years ago, India has 21 judges per million people, the Lok Sabha was informed on Friday.
To calculate the judge-population ratio, the Law Ministry used the Census 2011 population data (1210.19 million) and the sanctioned strength of judges in the Supreme Court, 25 high courts and district and subordinate courts in 2023, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said in a written reply.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"As per the target recommended by Law Commission's 1987 report recommending 50 judges per million population, presently the judge-population ratio in the country works out to be approximately 21 judges per million population," the minister said.
On the timeline to bridge the gap, the minister said the increase in the number of judges in the higher judiciary is a continuous and collaborative exercise between the Executive and the Judiciary.
In case of district and subordinate courts, the need for appropriate number of judges and the consequent requirement for filling up of the vacancies lies in the domain of respective high courts and the state governments, he noted.
"It can be seen that over a period of time, the strength of the Judiciary has seen a marked increase with the district judiciary's working strength of 15,115 judicial officers, as against sanctioned strength of 19,518 in the year 2014, increasing to a working strength of 20,026, as against sanctioned strength of 25,423 in the year 2023," he said.

Also Read

World Population Day 2023: Theme, significance, date and other details

Ageing with no successors: Japan's population sees steepest fall since 1968

India may have more elderly persons than children by 2050: UN report

JKPSC civil judge registration deadline extended till September 19

With operating ratio of 107.39%, Rlys couldn't make surplus in FY22: CAG

Gender parity in Delhi's higher education declined in in 2020-21: Data

Linking of Aadhaar details with voter ID not yet begun, says govt

Rs 2500 cr approved for continuation of interest equalisation scheme up

Concerned over worsening security situation: Govt on Hamas-Israel conflict

Unemployment rate in Delhi higher than national level for men, women

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Lok Sabha Arjun Ram Meghwal Parliament winter session

First Published: Dec 08 2023 | 10:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveRBI MPC Meet LiveRBI Repo RateAdani GreenTata GroupDelhi Air QualityGold-Silver Price TodayRBI monetary policy announcement

Companies

IBA signs MoU with unions on pay revision; okays 17% hike for 5 yearsVedanta Resources to raise $1.25 bn through foreign investors at high rates

Technology News

iPhone 16 to get upgraded microphones as Siri closes in on AI integrationAI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

India News

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' on Friday, no rain till December 11India achieved in years with tech what took others a generation: PM Modi

Economy News

Forex reserves surpasses $600-billion mark after nearly four monthsIndia will address EU's carbon tax issue; will retaliate if required: Goyal
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon