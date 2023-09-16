Nipah: Kerala HC asks state to issue guidelines for Sabarimala pilgrimage

Kerala High Court on Friday asked the state government to issue guidelines, if required, for the pilgrimage to Sabarimala when it opens for the monthly puja in view of the Nipah outbreak in Kozhikode district.

The court asked the Travancore Devaswom Board commissioner to hold discussions with the health secretary and take a decision on the matter.

The hilltop shrine in Pathanamthitta district opens for five days every Malayalam month. This month, it will open for pilgrims on Sunday.

The state government, meanwhile, informed the court that restrictions have been imposed in the northern Kozhikode district.

A fresh case of Nipah virus was confirmed in Kozhikode on Friday, taking the total number of people infected to six. The state has so far reported two fatalities.

Also Read Nipah virus: All you need to know about symptoms, diagnosis and prevention Nipah virus update: Schools, colleges shut in Kozhikode till Sept 17 Nipah virus: Kerala announces number of measures to prevent contagion Nipah virus: One more confirmed case in Kerala; total tally rises to 6 Nipah virus: As Kerala reports another case, here's all you need to know Spainish textile major Zara to start production in Bengal from Dec: Mamata If Mother Nature were to come calling Vande Bharat sleeper coach to be rolled out by March '24, Metro by Jan '24 India and UK free-trade agreement negotiations to resume on Monday Mumbai's first art fair to make glitzy debut as Indian market is rotting up