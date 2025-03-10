Parliament Budget session LIVE: Opposition to raise voter rolls, Manipur; major showdown expected
BS Web Team New Delhi
The two chambers of India's Parliament will resume their proceedings as the second phase of the Budget session commences.
Opposition parties intend to address several matters, including claims of electoral roll tampering, renewed conflict in Manipur, and India's approach to relations with the Trump administration.
The focus of the government will be on getting Parliament nod for the demands for grants, completion of the budgetary process, seeking approval for the Manipur budget and passage of the Waqf Amendment Bill.
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will propose consideration of the Railways (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which has already passed the Lok Sabha.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman delivered her eighth consecutive budget on February 1. The current budget session will end on April 4.
Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned until March 10 following the tabling of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) report on the Waqf Amendment Bill and the completion of Union Budget debates, which concluded with Finance Minister Sitharaman's response to extensive discussions.
The JPC report on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, was presented in both houses of Parliament.
10:25 AM
Parliament Budget session to resume today
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present a statement of Manipur's estimated receipts and expenditures for the year 2025-26.
