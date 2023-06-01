close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

NITI Aayog member Singla inspects Jal Shakti Abhiyan, NWM works in Thane

Work on 19 check dams and 152 of watershed development have been undertaken this year by the soil and water conservation and minor irrigation departments, he said

Press Trust of India Thane
Water

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2023 | 5:58 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

NITI Aayog member Jagruti Singla reviewed Jal Shakti Abhiyan and National Water Mission works in Thane district and directed authorities to ensure geo-tagging of these projects for better monitoring, an official said on Thursday.

Singla was accompanied by Thane Collector Ashok Shingare and Zilla Parishad CEO Manuj Jindal during the visit on Wednesday.

"The NITI Aayog member was given a detailed presentation on 1191 works of water conservation and rainwater recharge, 179 works of renovation of traditional water bodies and tanks, 320 works of reuse and recharge of water structures etc that were carried out over the last one year," the official said.

Work on 19 check dams and 152 of watershed development have been undertaken this year by the soil and water conservation and minor irrigation departments, he said.

"Of the 75 works undertaken by the minor irrigation department of the Zilla Parishad under the Amrit Sarovar scheme, 46 have been completed. Of the 39 rainwater recharge works that have been undertaken through the Water Supply Department, 24 are complete," the official added.

Also Read

India has committed over $240 bn in water sector: Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

110 mn rural households in India now have access to tap-water connection

Kerala, Rajasthan CMs to not attend PM Modi's NITI Aayog meeting today

Centre has sanctioned Rs 2,000 cr for Tripura under Jal Jeevan Mission: CM

PM Modi virtually chairs National Ganga Council meeting in Kolkata

Court allows P Sarath Chandra Reddy to turn approver in excise policy scam

Railways cancel Memu train service to Bengaluru airport, passengers angry

Ranchi gets 5 urban health, wellness centres for easy availability of PHCs

Adityanath lays foundation of State Disaster Management Authority building

Manipur govt appoints Rajiv Singh as new DGP in bid to control violence

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : NITI Ayog water management Jal shakti

First Published: Jun 01 2023 | 5:58 PM IST

Latest News

View More

IndiGo's audacity? Media platform founder complains about high ticket costs

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Surge in market valuations may give PNB, three other PSBs largecap status

mutual funds
2 min read

Kia Seltos facelift spotted in X Line variant, check design updates

Kia motors, Seltos
2 min read

Don't take any step that would undermine sports: Anurag Thakur to wrestlers

Anurag Thakur
1 min read

Trial court can't send foreigner to detention while granting bail: Delhi HC

Delhi High Court
4 min read

Most Popular

Alstom emerges as lowest bidder for 100 alluminium Vande Bharat trains

GE T&amp;D: Profitable growth remains elusive
3 min read

LIVE updates: Growth of 8 core industries stood at 3.5% in April YoY

Photo credit: PI Industries website
3 min read

Biryanis, condoms, Jalebi-Fafda & soup bowls: What we Swiggy'd in IPL 2023

Behrouz’s Zaikedaar Paneer Biryani
2 min read

World wrestling body notes wrestlers' protest, wants WFI polls in 45 days

Wrestlers in Haridwar
4 min read

Indian regulators step up scrutiny ahead of FATF review in Nov: Report

Mauritius joins Pakistan on FATF's 'grey list'; questions over FPI inflows
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon