No development possible without an educated citizenry, says Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said that development of the country and society is not possible without an all-round development of its students and citizens

Press Trust of India Jaipur
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo: ANI)

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2023 | 10:20 PM IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said that development of the country and society is not possible without an all-round development of its students and citizens.

Quoting Greek philosopher Aristotle, Rajnath said 'educating the mind without educating the heart is no education at all' and added "there cannot be a better thought on education."

"Till we do not work for a holistic development of citizens and students, we cannot imagine complete development of the country and society," Singh said addressing the convocation ceremony of JRN Rajasthan Vidyapeeth in Udaipur.

The Union Minister said such a development was imperative if the country has to be taken to new heights.

Topics : Rajnath Singh | Development

First Published: Apr 15 2023 | 10:20 PM IST

