No immunity for MPs, MLAs for taking bribes to vote: Supreme Court

A seven-judge bench of the Supreme Court on Monday said that lawmakers are not immune from prosecution, under parliamentary privileges, for taking bribes to vote or make a speech on the floor of the House.

The court overruled the 1998 PV Narasimha Rao judgment, which held by a 3:2 majority that members of parliament and legislative assemblies could claim immunity under Articles 105(2) and 194(2) of the Constitution for receiving a bribe in exchange for a vote or speech in the legislature.

"The judgment in PV Narasimha Rao, which grants immunity from prosecution to a member of a legislature who has allegedly engaged in bribery for casting a vote or making a speech, has wide ramifications on public interest, probity in public life, and parliamentary democracy. There is a grave danger of this court allowing the error to be perpetuated if the decision were not reconsidered,” the bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, and Justices AS Bopanna, MM Sundresh, PS Narasimha, JB Pardiwala, Sanjay Kumar, and Manoj Misra said.

The court also noted that unlike the House of Commons in the United Kingdom, India does not have 'ancient and undoubted privileges' vested after a struggle between the Parliament and the monarch. “Privileges in pre-independence India were governed by statute in the face of a reluctant colonial government. The statutory privilege transitioned to a constitutional privilege after the commencement of the Constitution,” the court said.

The court further said that Articles 105 and 194 of the Constitution seek to sustain an environment where debate and deliberation can take place within the legislature. “This purpose is destroyed when a member is induced to vote or speak in a particular manner because of an act of bribery...Bribery is not rendered immune under Articles 105 or 194 because a member engaging in bribery indulges in a criminal act which is not essential for the function of casting a vote or giving a speech in the legislature. Corruption and bribery by members of the legislatures erode probity in public life...We hold that bribery is not protected by Parliamentary privileges,” the court said.

In the 1998 case, a five-judge bench had said members of parliament and state legislatures were immune from prosecution in bribery cases related to their speech or vote in the house in the enjoyment of the parliamentary privileges under Articles 105(2) and 194(2) of the Constitution, provided they upheld their end of the bargain for which they received a bribe.

This ruling was challenged by Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader Sita Soren, who was accused of accepting a bribe for a Rajya Sabha vote in 2012. She had claimed immunity under Article 194(2) of the Constitution in her plea, which the Jharkhand High Court dismissed. This was then challenged in the Supreme Court, which referred the matter to the seven-judge bench.

The court also held that the offence of bribery is complete the moment illegal gratification is taken. “The offence of bribery is agnostic to the performance of the agreed action and crystallizes on the exchange of illegal gratification. It does not matter whether the vote is cast in the agreed direction or if the vote is cast at all. The offence of bribery is complete at the point in time when the legislator accepts the bribe,” the order said.

The court said that corruption and bribery of members of the legislature erode the foundation of Indian parliamentary democracy. “It is disruptive of the aspirations and deliberative ideals of the Constitution and creates a polity which deprives citizens of a responsible, responsive, and representative democracy,” the order said.

On September 20, 2023, a five-judge bench led by CJI Chandrachud referred the matter to a seven-judge bench after expressing disagreement with PV Narasimha Rao. The seven-judge bench had reserved its verdict in October last year.