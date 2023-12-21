Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

INDIA bloc to hold protest march today over suspension of MPs from Parl

A total of 143 Opposition MPs have been suspended from both the Houses of Parliament over the past week

Suspended MPs

(Photo: PTI)

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2023 | 11:34 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc will on Thursday hold a march from Parliament House to Vijay Chowk in Delhi on the issue of suspension of Opposition MPs in both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha, reported news agency ANI.

The floor leaders of the bloc will hold a meeting in the office of Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Mallikarjun Kharge.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The bloc members have also planned a protest at the Jantar Mantar in Delhi on Friday against the suspension of its MPs.


143 MPs suspended from both Houses


A total of 143 Opposition MPs have been suspended from both the Houses of Parliament over the past week after they held protests and raised slogans demanding Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement on the December 13 Parliament security breach.

On Wednesday, the total number of suspended MPs reached 97 in the Lok Sabha and 46 in the Rajya Sabha.

Reacting to the suspension, the Congress called the move dictatorial and said that it has hurt the democratic goodwill of the country.

“It was the right of MPs to ask questions inside the Parliament. A large number of people from different parts of the city will raise their voice against the undemocratic move during the protest,” Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely said on Wednesday.

“Most of the INDIA bloc leaders, including MPs who have been suspended, are expected to participate in the demonstration,” Delhi Congress spokesperson Mukesh Sharma said.


Strict measures for suspended MPs


After the lower house of the Parliament suspended the Opposition members, the Lok Sabha Secretariat issued a circular outlining strict measures restricting the suspended MPs from various parliamentary activities.

The circular detailed the repercussions of the suspension, stating that the MPs are prohibited from entering the Parliament chamber, lobby, and galleries for the duration of their suspension.

Click here to read what other restrictions are imposed on suspended MPs

Also Read

What are the restrictions imposed on suspended MPs? All you need to know

INDIA bloc to hold key meet today after suspension of 78 MPs; 10 points

LOP Ranjan, 32 Oppn MPs suspended from LS on protests over security breach

Mallikarjun Kharge as INDIA bloc PM face? Here's what leaders have to say

INDIA bloc's coordination panel to meet today at Sharad Pawar's residence

Doctors to get exemption from prosecution in negligence cases: Amit Shah

Opportunity to replace, redraft colonial criminal laws wasted: Chidambaram

You will soon be able to reach Delhi Airport via bus, metro and rapid rail

Delhi air quality: AQI in parts of capital falls to 'very poor' on Thursday

Parliament security breach: Police questions 2 more people, say reports


Meanwhile, the deadlock between the Opposition and the Centre deepened on Wednesday over Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kalyan Banerjee's mimicry of Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar on a mobile camera held by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.

The act has prompted condemnation by President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Dhankhar and other Union Ministers and BJP MPs. A complaint has also been filed against Kalyan Banerjee.


Topics : Narendra Modi United Opposition Opposition parties Opposition Parliament Parliament winter session Lok Sabha Lok Sabha MPs Rajya Sabha BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 21 2023 | 11:34 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityCovid-19 Case UpdatesGold Silver Price TodayIndia vs South Africa 3rd ODI Playing 11Dunki Day 1 Box Office CollectionNational Sports Awards 2023 | Mohammed ShamiBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon