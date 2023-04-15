No one thought India's reliance for medicines, vaccine will end: HP Guv

No one had ever thought that our dependence on foreign countries for medicines, vaccines would ever end, but it did, Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla here on Saturday said.

Shukla made the remark while inaugurating a mega eye test camp organised by 'Prayas' organisation under 'Jan Swasthya ke 5 saal-Har Ghar Dwar Asptal' campaign at DAV Centenary Public School in Una.

He also lauded the 'Asptal-Sansad Swasthya Sewa' initiative of Union Minister Anurag Thakur started five years ago.

Shukla said that today the country is self-reliant to the extent that it not only made the COVID-19 vaccine, but also set an example by making it available to other countries.

He said that critical health infrastructure was being taken to smaller cities and towns under the PM Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission.

The governor aid that the better results of the efforts made in the past years for preventive health & care were coming to the fore.

On the occasion, he also interacted with eye patients who came to the camp and gave spectacles to them.