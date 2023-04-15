close

Gehlot filling Cong coffers with money, Pilot's turn will not come: Shah

Targeting the Congress in Rajasthan over infighting, Union home minister Amit Shah claimed the party will always give precedence to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot over Sachin Pilot

Press Trust of India Bharatpur (Raj)
Amit Shah

Amit Shah (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2023 | 5:45 PM IST
Targeting the Congress in Rajasthan over infighting, Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday claimed the party will always give precedence to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot over Sachin Pilot as his contribution is higher in filling its coffers with the "corruption" money from the state.

"Pilot sits on dharna on any pretext but his number will not come because his contribution in filling the coffers of Congress party is less and Gehlot's contribution is higher," Shah said while addressing booth-level party workers meeting in Bharatpur.

Gehlot has made the Rajasthan government an "'adda' (hub) of corruption and has looted the state. This money of corruption has gone to the coffers of the Congress party, the BJP leader alleged.

On the acquittal of the accused in the 2008 Jaipur bomb blast case, Shah alleged that the Congress government did not present proper arguments in the high court due to vote bank politics.

The government is doing vote bank politics on the deaths of blast victims, he alleged.

He that it is "a 3-D government in Rajasthan and three Ds stands for 'dange' (riots), 'durvyavhar' (ill-treatment) with women and 'Dalit' atrocities.

People "will vote out the government in elections, Shah said and exuded confidence that the BJP will form the government with a 2/3 majority in assembly elections and will again win all 25 seats in Lok Sabha elections in Rajasthan.

He said that the BJP will go to elections on the basis of the work of the Modi government, the party ideology and the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government is one of the most corrupt governments in the history of Rajasthan. People are fed up, he claimed.

Topics : Amit Shah | Ashok Gehlot | Congress | Rajasthan government | Sachin Pilot

First Published: Apr 15 2023 | 5:45 PM IST

