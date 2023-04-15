close

If court convicts you?: Rijiju after Kejriwal vows to file case against CBI

Kiren Rijiju reacted to Arvind Kejriwal remark that cases will be filed against CBI and ED officials and asked whether the Delhi Chief Minister would also file a case againt the court

ANI Politics
Kiren Rijiju, MoS for Home Affairs

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2023 | 5:34 PM IST
Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday reacted to Arvind Kejriwal remark that cases will be filed against CBI and ED officials and asked whether the Delhi Chief Minister would also file a case againt the court if the court convicts him.

Rijiju further said that law should be allowed to take its own course.

"Forgot to mention that you will file case against Honble court also if it convicts you. Let law takes it own course & we must believe in rule of law," Rijiju took to Twitter to post.

Kejriwal tweeted on Saturday, "We will file appropriate cases against CBI and ED officials for perjury and producing false evidence in courts."

Addressing a press conference in the national capital today, Kejriwal said that he will be attending the questioning on Apirl 16 by CBI, after the probe agency issued him a summons a day ago in connection with the excise policy case.

Kejriwal alleged that he knew he would be next in line to be summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) since the day he spoke against corruption in Delhi assembly.

"Central agencies are lying to courts against us in the liquor policy probe. Arrested people are being tortured, pressure is being created on them to nail us," he said.

"The CBI has falsely accused Manish Sisodia in the liquor policy case. People were beaten to obtain false statements. The agencies are torturing people for evidence. This was a great policy to eradicate corruption," Kejriwal added.

He said that if Arvind Kejriwal is corrupt then "there is no one in this world who is honest".

Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, a key aide of Kejriwal, is in jail over alleged irregularities in the excise policy case. Sisodia was arrested by ED and CBI in the ongoing investigation of a case related to alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of excise policy in Delhi.

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal | Kiren Rijiju

First Published: Apr 15 2023 | 5:34 PM IST

