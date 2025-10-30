Thursday, October 30, 2025 | 12:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / No provision for use of VVPATs in local body polls: Maharashtra SEC

No provision for use of VVPATs in local body polls: Maharashtra SEC

Elections to various local bodies in the state, including the cash-rich Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, are to be completed by January 2026

EVM, Election, Maharashtra Election

The SEC in a statement on Wednesday said that except for a few exceptions, almost all local body elections in the state are conducted under a multi-member ward system

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 12:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) has said there is no provision in the laws or rules governing local body elections for the use of Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines.

The Opposition parties have demanded that the upcoming local body elections in Maharashtra be conducted using VVPAT machines to ensure transparency in the voting process.

If the deployment of VVPAT machines is not feasible, the elections to rural and urban civic bodies should be held using ballot papers, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Vijay Wadettiwar had said.

Elections to various local bodies in the state, including the cash-rich Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, are to be completed by January 2026.

 

The SEC in a statement on Wednesday said that except for a few exceptions, almost all local body elections in the state are conducted under a multi-member ward system.

Also Read

Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Chandrashekhar

Maharashtra rejects land lease renewal of Jeejeebhoy Trust in Mumbai

tourists, tourism

Maharashtra to set up 'Namo Tourism Centres' at four heritage forts

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

Woman doctor suicide: Rahul Gandhi speaks to her family, promises justice

Crime, Prison, Law, Arrest, Punishment, Prisoner

Satara woman doctor suicide: Police yet to recover phone of arrested cop

Suicide

Satara woman doctor's suicide: Kin demand probe by SIT, fast-track trial

The Technical Evaluation Committee (TEC), comprising all State Election Commissions across the country, is studying the development of voting machines compatible with VVPAT attachments for such multi-member systems, it said.

The committee's final report is yet to be submitted, and therefore, the use of VVPATs in local body elections is currently not feasible, the SEC said.

The provision for using Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in local body elections was incorporated in the respective acts and rules in 2005. However, there is no legal provision regarding the use of VVPATs, it said.

The local body polls in Maharashtra are conducted under provisions of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, 1888, the Bombay Provincial Municipal Corporations Act, 1949, the Maharashtra Municipal Councils, Nagar Panchayats and Industrial Townships Act, 1965, the Maharashtra Zilla Parishads and Panchayat Samitis Act, 1961, and the Mumbai Village Panchayats Act, 1958, the SEC said.

It further clarified that amending these acts or rules does not fall under its jurisdiction.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Hospital, Medical, Emergency, Doctor, Covid

CRPF inspector dies 20 days after getting injured in IED blast in Jharkhand

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Shah announces 'Bharat Parv 2025' to mark Sardar Patel's 150th anniversary

Cyclone Montha

IMD Alert: Cyclone Montha to bring heavy rainfall in parts of India

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa

Assam CM orders police action after Bangladesh anthem sung at Congress meet

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

Air quality turns 'severe' in Delhi as smog thickens; AQI crosses 400 mark

Topics : Maharashtra Election Commission VVPAT

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 12:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayDividend Stocks TodayTop Stocks To BuyBSFI Summit 2025 LIVEQ2 Results TodayOrkla vs Lenskart IPOLenskart vs Studds Accessories IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon