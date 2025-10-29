Wednesday, October 29, 2025 | 11:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Satara woman doctor suicide: Police yet to recover phone of arrested cop

Satara woman doctor suicide: Police yet to recover phone of arrested cop

The 28-year-old doctor, hailing from Beed district of central Maharashtra and posted at a government hospital in Satara district, was found hanging in a hotel room in Phaltan town

Police arrested both Bankar and Badane last week after a case of rape and abetment of suicide was registered against the two in Phaltan (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Pune
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 11:10 AM IST

Police have yet to recover the mobile phone used by a police sub-inspector, arrested for the suicide of a female doctor posted at a government hospital in Maharashtra's Satara district, an official said on Tuesday.

Suspended PSI Gopal Badane, arrested on October 25, was being questioned about his mobile phone, which can prove to be a crucial piece of evidence in the case, he said.  The 28-year-old doctor, hailing from Beed district of central Maharashtra and posted at a government hospital in Satara district, was found hanging in a hotel room in Phaltan town on Thursday night (October 23). In a suicide note written on her palm, she alleged that PSI Badane raped her on multiple occasions, while Prashant Bankar, a software engineer, mentally harassed her.  Police arrested both Bankar and Badane last week after a case of rape and abetment of suicide was registered against the two in Phaltan. "Badane has hidden his phone somewhere and he was being questioned about its whereabouts," said a senior officer from the Satara police, which is probing the case. Meanwhile, Bankar, whose police custody ended on Tuesday, was produced before a Satara district court, which extended his police custody by two days.

 

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 11:10 AM IST

