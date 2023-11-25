No referral order on Lokpal's website on CBI PE, says Mahua Moitra

TMC MP Mahua Moitra on Saturday said neither has Lokpal uploaded any referral order on its website as per Lokpal Act nor has the CBI put out anything official, soon after officials said that the CBI has registered a preliminary enquiry against her.

"Hope Rs 13,000 crore Adani coal scam merits CBI PE before my witchhunt," she further posted on X.

Officials said the CBI has registered a preliminary enquiry against the Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha MP on a reference from anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey had approached the Lokpal with a complaint against Moitra over allegations of taking bribes to raise questions in Parliament. Dubey had also accused Moitra of compromising national security for monetary gains.

There was no formal statement from either the CBI or the Lokpal on the issue.

The Ethics Committee of Lok Sabha which was also looking into the allegations against Moitra has submitted its report which will be tabled in Lok Sabha in the upcoming Winter Session.

The officials said the CBI has registered a preliminary enquiry which is the first step towards ascertaining if the allegations merit a full-fledged investigation. If enough prima facie material is found during the PE, the CBI can convert it into an FIR.

Dubey had accused Moitra of asking questions in Lok Sabha to target the Adani Group and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the behest of businessman Darshan Hiranandani in exchange for gifts.

Moitra has denied any wrongdoing and claimed that she was being targeted as she had raised questions on the deals of the Adani group.

