Sensex (-0.07%)
65970.04 -47.77
Nifty (-0.04%)
19794.70 -7.30
Nifty Smallcap (0.25%)
6436.05 + 16.15
Nifty Midcap (0.06%)
42050.45 + 23.15
Nifty Bank (0.44%)
43769.10 + 191.60
Heatmap

No referral order on Lokpal's website on CBI PE, says Mahua Moitra

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey had approached the Lokpal with a complaint against Moitra over allegations of taking bribes to raise questions in Parliament

Mahua moitra

TMC MP Mahua Moitra

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2023 | 11:00 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

TMC MP Mahua Moitra on Saturday said neither has Lokpal uploaded any referral order on its website as per Lokpal Act nor has the CBI put out anything official, soon after officials said that the CBI has registered a preliminary enquiry against her.
"Hope Rs 13,000 crore Adani coal scam merits CBI PE before my witchhunt," she further posted on X.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Officials said the CBI has registered a preliminary enquiry against the Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha MP on a reference from anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal.
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey had approached the Lokpal with a complaint against Moitra over allegations of taking bribes to raise questions in Parliament. Dubey had also accused Moitra of compromising national security for monetary gains.
There was no formal statement from either the CBI or the Lokpal on the issue.
The Ethics Committee of Lok Sabha which was also looking into the allegations against Moitra has submitted its report which will be tabled in Lok Sabha in the upcoming Winter Session.
The officials said the CBI has registered a preliminary enquiry which is the first step towards ascertaining if the allegations merit a full-fledged investigation. If enough prima facie material is found during the PE, the CBI can convert it into an FIR.
Dubey had accused Moitra of asking questions in Lok Sabha to target the Adani Group and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the behest of businessman Darshan Hiranandani in exchange for gifts.
Moitra has denied any wrongdoing and claimed that she was being targeted as she had raised questions on the deals of the Adani group.

Also Read

From jilted ex to bribery claims: What is Mahua Moitra's cash-for-query row

Mahua Moitra questions Hiranandani's affidavit, alleges PMO's involvement

Cash-for-query row: CBI registers preliminary enquiry against Mahua Moitra

'Filthy questions': Mahua Moitra walks out of meet; panel chief counters

Cash for query row: Ethics panel may recommend TMC MP Moitra's expulsion

Centre to convene all-party meet on Dec 2 ahead of Winter session

India-Malaysia trade set to soar to $25 bn in next 3 years: Indian envoy

Four dead, 60 injured during stampede at concert in university in Kerala

Kerala HC allows ED to summon CPI(M) leader Thomas Isaac in KIIFB case

Rs 2,500 cr crypto scam: Kingpin Subhash Sharma hiding in UAE, says SIT

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Mahua Moitra All India Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha

First Published: Nov 25 2023 | 11:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAnimal MovieOnePlus 12Rajasthan Assembly Polls LIVEHimalayan 450 LaunchState Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayUttarakhand Tunnel Collapse

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon