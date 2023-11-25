Sensex (-0.07%)
65970.04 -47.77
Nifty (-0.04%)
19794.70 -7.30
Nifty Smallcap (0.25%)
6436.05 + 16.15
Nifty Midcap (0.06%)
42050.45 + 23.15
Nifty Bank (0.44%)
43769.10 + 191.60
Heatmap

India-Malaysia trade set to soar to $25 bn in next 3 years: Indian envoy

The Indian High Commissioner expressed optimism about the growing relationship, emphasising political understanding between the two governments

india malaysia

Indian High Commissioner to Malaysia, BN Reddy. (Twitter/@ciim_in)

ANI Asia
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2023 | 10:40 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Indian High Commissioner to Malaysia, BN Reddy, announced ambitious plans for India-Malaysia bilateral trade, aiming to reach USD 25 billion in the next three years. Currently standing at USD 20 billion, the trade relationship is poised for growth, with a focus on economic sustainability.
In an interaction with ANI, the Indian envoy emphasised the significance of economic ties, saying, "In any relationship, the real sustenance comes from economic and trade relations." He highlighted India's import of various commodities from Malaysia, including palm oil, crude oil, and LNG.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"The bilateral trade between India and Malaysia, currently at 20 billion dollars, will increase to 25 billion dollars in the next three years," Reddy said, adding, "But we do import quite a lot of commodities from Malaysia, including palm oil, crude oil, and LNG."
Reflecting on the 65 years of diplomatic relations, Reddy mentioned the ongoing efforts to realise the enhanced strategic partnership established during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 2015 visit to Malaysia. He stressed the comprehensive nature of the relationship, covering the entire spectrum.
"We are in the process of now realising the enhanced strategic partnership that was established during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015, where it was decided that our engagement with Malaysia would be taken to newer heights, wherein covering the entire spectrum of the relationship," Reddy added.
With Malaysia hosting the second-largest Indian-origin community, the Indian envoy noted the diverse linguistic and cultural ties that provide a natural bridge for deeper engagement.
"Put it in a nutshell, Malaysia has the second largest population of Indian-origin community. I would say there is a mini-India here even though Tamil speakers are the largest, but you also have the Malayalam, Telugu, Punjabi, Gujarati, and Odiya speaking populations, which provides a natural bridge for us to engage with Malaysia more deeply," he also said.
Recent high-level meetings, including the Joint Commission meeting and Defence Secretary-level talks, have facilitated a comprehensive review of the relationship.
"We had the joint commission meeting held in Delhi earlier this month led by External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, with the Malaysian Foreign Minister in Delhi. Prior to that, we had the Defence secretary-level talks in Delhi to review the entire defence corporation and we had the visit of Raksha Mantri. Ever since the new Prime Minister of Malaysia, Anwar Ibrahim took office in November last year we've already had eight ministers and deputy ministers from Malaysia visit India. And we had two of our ministers come here. Minister of State for External Affairs Rajkumar Ranjan Singh coming into Malaysia end of this week," he further said.

Also Read

IND vs MAL final: India come from behind to win 4th Asian Champions Trophy

India-Russia aim for bilateral trade of $50 bn in 2023: Indian Embassy

US ambassador Eric Garcetti hails strong, growing bilateral ties with India

India, Bangladesh discuss bilateral cooperation, sign 3 MoUs ahead of G20

Tense relations may not impact trade ties between India, Canada: Experts

Four dead, 60 injured during stampede at concert in university in Kerala

Kerala HC allows ED to summon CPI(M) leader Thomas Isaac in KIIFB case

Rs 2,500 cr crypto scam: Kingpin Subhash Sharma hiding in UAE, says SIT

Tunnel collapse: 86-metre vertical drilling soon as horizontal efforts fail

Snowfall likely in higher reachers of Himachal in next 48 hours: IMD

Reddy highlighted key areas for potential collaboration, such as renewable energy and the semiconductor sector. Malaysian company Petron has already invested billions of dollars in the renewable energy sector in India. Plans for a Malaysia-India Digital Council and an Annual Energy Dialogue further underscore the commitment to expanding collaboration.
"In the last six months, Malaysian company Petron has announced close to four and a half billion US dollars in the renewable energy sector in India," Reddy said, adding, "We're going to start another thing called Annual Energy Dialogue. Given the significant emphasis of both countries and having already close to USD 4 billion bilateral trade in fossil fuels, particularly oil and gas, we want to expand it to renewable energy."
The Indian High Commissioner expressed optimism about the growing relationship, emphasising political understanding between the two governments. He concluded, "Our effort is to truly realise this potential, ensuring a balanced relationship that benefits both countries.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : India Foreign Policy India trade policy Malaysia

First Published: Nov 25 2023 | 10:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAnimal MovieOnePlus 12Rajasthan Assembly Polls LIVEHimalayan 450 LaunchState Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayUttarakhand Tunnel Collapse

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon