close
Sensex (0.77%)
64080.90 + 489.57
Nifty (0.76%)
19133.25 + 144.10
Nifty Smallcap (1.65%)
5933.40 + 96.20
Nifty Midcap (1.39%)
39312.45 + 537.35
Nifty Bank (0.74%)
43017.20 + 316.25
Heatmap

'Filthy questions': Mahua Moitra walks out of meet; panel chief counters

Opposition members of the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee walked out of the meeting with Mahua Moitra, accusing the panel's chief of asking the TMC MP' unethical questions' of personal nature

Mahua Moitra

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 2 2023 | 5:59 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

From jilted ex to bribery claims: What is Mahua Moitra's cash-for-query row

Mahua Moitra to be called by ethics panel on Oct 31 in 'cash-for-query' row

TMC MP Mahua Moitra files defamation suit against BJP's Nishikant Dubey

Karnataka HC says not having sex is cruelty under Hindu Marriage Act

LIVE: BJP workers protest at Rajghat, demand Kejriwal's resignation

IRCTC is set to operate Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC tourist train; details here

Consider investing in coal, provide financing to mines: Centre asks REC

Women in legislature would help in evolution of policies: VP Dhankhar

Sarathi Parivahan: Everything you need to know about driving license

75% defence capital acquisition budget reserved for local cos: Minister

Topics : Mahua Moitra TMC All India Trinamool Congress BS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 2 2023 | 5:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveCognizant Q3 Profit Chhattisgarh elections LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayMuhurat Trading Session 2023Chhath Puja Special TrainsIND vs SL LIVE SCOREOnion Price Today

Elections 2023

Parliamentary board will decide next Madhya Pradesh CM: Shankar PrasadBJP-led govt absolutely necessary if Mizoram is to develop further: Sonowal

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs SL Playing 11, live match time, streamingWorld Cup 2023: IND-PAK semis still on cards; semifinal chances of 9 teams

India News

Rush to exchange Rs 2,000 notes: ED, EOW starts probe following reportsRBI appoints Manoranjan Mishra as Executive Director effective from Nov 1

Economy News

Record number of over 7.85 cr I-T returns filed till Oct 31: CBDT dataOdisha's GST collections rise by 10.81% to Rs 4,176 crore in October
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon