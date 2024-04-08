Noida traffic advisory issued amid re-surfacing work on elevated flyover

April 8, in view of road resurfacing work that began on Sunday afternoon. Amid the work, the Noida traffic police issued an advisory for commuters to choose alternate routes to minimise disruption.

Every day, a large number of commuters use the flyover to travel between Noida's sector 61, 62, and 63, Kalindi Kunj, Film City, South Delhi, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Sector 18.

Noida traffic police issued an advisory on X, informing commuters about the re-surfacing work on the elevated road. The traffic police wrote, "The general public is informed that the re-surfacing (repair) work on the elevated road from Sector 18 to Sector 61 has been started by the Noida Authority today at around 4 pm. The estimated time to complete the re-surfacing work on the road from Sector 18 to Sector 61 is approximately 45 days.”

Alternate routes amid re-surfacing work