close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

NRRI submits proposals to CVRC for identification of 10 new rice varieties

The National Rice Research Institute (NRRI) has recently submitted proposals to the Central Varietal Release Committee (CVRC) for the identification of 10 new rice varieties, an official said

Press Trust of India Cuttack (Odisha)
A rice trader waits for customers at a market in the Bangladesh capital Dhaka

Representative Image

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2023 | 11:39 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The National Rice Research Institute (NRRI) has recently submitted proposals to the Central Varietal Release Committee (CVRC) for the identification of 10 new rice varieties, an official said.

The institute's director A K Nayak said that seven rice varieties sent from NRRI were recognised by the CVRC in the last one year.

The institute will celebrate its 78th foundation day on Sunday, during which it will showcase its achievements so far.

This year's foundation day lecture has been named after the first director of the institute, K Ramiah, who was instrumental in identifying the site in Cuttack to establish the rice research centre in 1946.

Nayak said Ramiah's son R Pancharatnam has proposed to donate Rs 50 lakh to the institute for the endowment lecture.

Former NRRI director and Department of Agricultural Research and Education's ex-secretary Trilochan Mohapatra, who is presently officiating as chairperson of the Protection of Plant Varieties and Farmers' Rights Authority, will deliver the foundation day lecture on Sunday.

Also Read

Why is China's perennial rice variety evoking curiosity?

KRBL to expand non-basmati rice and bran oil portfolios: Jt MD Anoop Gupta

Latest study recognizes India Gate as the world's no. 1 basmati rice brand

Chaman Lal, KRBL: Firm demand to keep rice shares steaming, say analysts

Why is growing rice becoming a challenge with each passing year

GST officers use data analytics to identify missing link in supply chain

AI-based machine improves nourishment level of Gadchiroli's tribal children

NSA warrants against 'Waris Punjab De' chief executed today: Punjab IGP

Sinking town Joshimath yet to see long term land subsidence measures

Centre to release new Rs 100 coin to mark 100th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat'

The NRRI director said the institute has been granted a patent for a "method for albino free shoot regeneration in rice through anther culture".

The institute has also filed for three patents and one provisional patent during the last one year apart from publishing 118 peer-reviewed articles.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : India rice rates Rice output

First Published: Apr 23 2023 | 11:39 AM IST

Latest News

View More

NRRI submits proposals to CVRC for identification of 10 new rice varieties

A rice trader waits for customers at a market in the Bangladesh capital Dhaka
2 min read

GST officers use data analytics to identify missing link in supply chain

GST
3 min read

AI-based machine improves nourishment level of Gadchiroli's tribal children

child nutrition
3 min read

GST fraud a new challenge for UP govt; Noida sees cases double in 3 yrs

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
3 min read

Searches underway in J-K to track terrorists after attack on army truck

4 terrorists killed as encounters break out in J&amp;K's Kupwara, Kulgam
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Fugitive preacher Amritpal Singh arrested in Moga, says Punjab Police

(File Photo) Khalistani leader and Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh as police launch an operation to arrest Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh, on Saturday.
3 min read
Premium

Navy, DRDO conduct maiden flight trial of interceptor ballistic missile

India conducts successful trial of BMD interceptor missile
2 min read

Rahul Gandhi vacates official bungalow following Lok Sabha disqualification

Rahul Gandhi, congress
2 min read

LIVE: Amritpal Singh likely to be shifted to Dibrugarh jail in Assam

Amritpal Singh
3 min read

Isro's PSLV-C55 successfully launches two Singapore satellites into orbit

ISRO PSLV-C55 mission
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon