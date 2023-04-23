NRRI submits proposals to CVRC for identification of 10 new rice varieties

The National Rice Research Institute (NRRI) has recently submitted proposals to the Central Varietal Release Committee (CVRC) for the identification of 10 new rice varieties, an official said.

The institute's director A K Nayak said that seven rice varieties sent from NRRI were recognised by the CVRC in the last one year.

The institute will celebrate its 78th foundation day on Sunday, during which it will showcase its achievements so far.

This year's foundation day lecture has been named after the first director of the institute, K Ramiah, who was instrumental in identifying the site in Cuttack to establish the rice research centre in 1946.

Nayak said Ramiah's son R Pancharatnam has proposed to donate Rs 50 lakh to the institute for the endowment lecture.

Former NRRI director and Department of Agricultural Research and Education's ex-secretary Trilochan Mohapatra, who is presently officiating as chairperson of the Protection of Plant Varieties and Farmers' Rights Authority, will deliver the foundation day lecture on Sunday.

The NRRI director said the institute has been granted a patent for a "method for albino free shoot regeneration in rice through anther culture".

The institute has also filed for three patents and one provisional patent during the last one year apart from publishing 118 peer-reviewed articles.