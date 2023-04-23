close

Centre to release new Rs 100 coin to mark 100th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat'

'Mann Ki Baat 100' in Devnagri will be written above the microphone image and below the image the same will be inscribed in English

Last Updated : Apr 23 2023 | 11:34 AM IST
The Centre will release a Rs 100 coin to commemorate the 100th episode of the radio program Maan Ki Baat which will be broadcasted on April 30, the Finance Ministry informed through a notification. 
 
The coin will be circular in shape, with a diameter of 44 millimetres and 200 serrations, according to the notification. The coin will be 35-gram and will be made from quaternary alloy, with 50 per cent silver, 40 per cent copper, 5 per cent nickel, and 5 per cent zinc.
 
On one side, the coin will have the Lion Capitol of Ashoka Pillar at the centre with the legend "Satyamev Jayate" written below and "Bharat" written in Devnagri script on the left and "India" written in English on the right. The coin will also have the Rupee symbol “₹” and denominational value “100” in the international numerals inscribed on it.
 
On the reverse face, the coin will have the logo for the 100th Episode of Mann Ki Baat, depicting an image of a microphone with sound waves and the year ‘2023’ inscribed on it. 
 
'Mann Ki Baat 100’ in Devnagri will be written above the microphone image and below the image the same will be inscribed in English.

Mann ki Baat, PM Modi's own radio show first aired in October 2014. The radio show is broadcasted every at 11 am on the last Sunday of every month. PM Modi shares his thoughts on various issues on the last Sunday of every month. 

Citizens can also share their comments on a separate open forum created on MyGov for the radio programme. PM often refers to some of the points made on the Forum while speaking on 'Mann ki Baat'.

All India Radio (AIR) airs the show in various languages. AIR has 479 stations across the country and covers around 99.19 per cent of the total population. 

Commemorative coins are legal tenders however, they are not circulated in public. 

First Published: Apr 23 2023 | 10:42 AM IST

