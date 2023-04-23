Centre to release new Rs 100 coin to mark 100th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat'

The coin will be circular in shape, with a diameter of 44 millimetres and 200 serrations, according to the notification. The coin will be 35-gram and will be made from quaternary alloy, with 50 per cent silver, 40 per cent copper, 5 per cent nickel, and 5 per cent zinc.



The Centre will release a Rs 100 coin to commemorate the 100th episode of the radio program Maan Ki Baat which will be broadcasted on April 30, the Finance Ministry informed through a notification.