Business Standard

Why is China's perennial rice variety evoking curiosity?

Researchers in China's Yunnan University have developed a rice variety, which does not need to be planted every year. Once grown, it can be harvested for next eight seasons in four years. Here's more

Topics
crops | Rice output | China

Tushar Verma  |  New Delhi 

rice

    • Here's a piece of good news: Researchers in China’s Yunnan University have finally achieved a breakthrough in developing a rice variety, which does not need to be planted every year. Once grown, it can be harvested for next eight seasons in four years. This podcast has more on it


    First Published: Fri, December 02 2022. 07:00 IST
