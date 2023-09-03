Confirmation

Odisha CM flags off 190 police vehicles to enhance operational capabilities

The official press note added further that a total of 224 vehicles of different makes will be added to the police fleet in 2023-24 at the cost of Rs 33 crore

Naveen Patnaik

Naveen Patnaik, Chief Minister, Odisha

ANI
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2023 | 7:43 AM IST
Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday flagged off 190 new police vehicles to enhance the operational capabilities of the state police, the government informed through a press release.
"This addition of vehicles is in line with the commitment to improving public safety, quick response time during emergencies, ensuring justice, solving crimes, and creating a secure environment for Odisha citizens," the statement added.
The official press note added further that a total of 224 vehicles of different makes will be added to the police fleet in 2023-24 at the cost of Rs 33 crore."The remaining 34 vehicles will be received soon," the statement added.
The Odisha Mining Corporation Limited contributed 44 vehicles to strengthen police stations in mining areas, expedite patrolling and overcome the problem of illegal mining of minerals across the state, the statement read further.
On the direction of CM Patnaik, the state police has taken a substantial stride towards creating a safer and more secure Odisha for all its residents, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Odisha Police Naveen Pattnaik

First Published: Sep 03 2023 | 7:43 AM IST

