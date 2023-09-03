Odisha CM flags off 190 police vehicles to enhance operational capabilities

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday flagged off 190 new police vehicles to enhance the operational capabilities of the state police, the government informed through a press release.

"This addition of vehicles is in line with the commitment to improving public safety, quick response time during emergencies, ensuring justice, solving crimes, and creating a secure environment for Odisha citizens," the statement added.

The official press note added further that a total of 224 vehicles of different makes will be added to the police fleet in 2023-24 at the cost of Rs 33 crore."The remaining 34 vehicles will be received soon," the statement added.

The Odisha Mining Corporation Limited contributed 44 vehicles to strengthen police stations in mining areas, expedite patrolling and overcome the problem of illegal mining of minerals across the state, the statement read further.

On the direction of CM Patnaik, the state police has taken a substantial stride towards creating a safer and more secure Odisha for all its residents, it added.

Also Read CM Patnaik launches heavy lift logistics drone in Odisha Skill Conclave Odisha CM Patnaik reviews preparedness for floods as monsoon sets in Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik owns property worth Rs 65.40 crore, shows CMO CM Patnaik disburses Rs 877 cr to over 4,300,000 farmers under KALIA scheme Odisha extends health scheme benefits to children in 5 to 18 yrs age group Except Assam, north-eastern states lag CMVR implementation: Dealers' body 10 killed in lightning strikes in six districts of Odisha: Official LIVE: North Korea conducted simulated 'tactical nuclear attack' drill 4th G20 Sherpa meet to begin from today in Haryana's Nuh district G20 meet in Delhi to affect services of over 300 intercity, express trains