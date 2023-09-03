10 killed in lightning strikes in six districts of Odisha: Official

At least 10 people were killed in lightning strikes in six districts of Odisha, which witnessed heavy rainfall on Saturday, an official said.

Lightning strikes claimed the lives of four people in Khurda district, two in Bolangir and one each in Angul, Boudh, Jagatsinghpur and Dhenkanal, the office of the special relief commissioner said.

Three persons in Khurda were also injured in lightning strikes, it said.

The coastal region of Odisha, including the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, witnessed heavy rain with lightning strikes, the official said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast a similar situation in several parts of the state in the next four days.

A cyclonic circulation has activated the monsoon which caused heavy rainfall across the state, the statement said..

Also Read Should you subscribe to IKIO Lighting IPO? Here's what brokerages suggest Hollywood actors set to join writers' strike for a pay hike amid AI threat Blinkit shuts some Gurugram dark stores for good as delivery workers strike BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023: All you need to know about checking result IRDAI asks insurers to suo motu settle claims of Odisha rail mishap victims LIVE: North Korea conducted simulated 'tactical nuclear attack' drill 4th G20 Sherpa meet to begin from today in Haryana's Nuh district G20 meet in Delhi to affect services of over 300 intercity, express trains Railway gives priority to passenger safety, invests 54% more funds on it Uttarakhand CM Dhami unveils logo, website for investors' summit

The twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded 126 mm and 95.8 mm of rainfall respectively during a 90-minute spell in the afternoon.

The state recorded 36,597 CC (cloud to cloud) lightning and 25,753 CG (cloud to ground) lightning in the afternoon, Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA) said on X, formerly Twitter.

The Met department has advised people to take shelter in safe places during thunderstorm activity.

A cyclonic circulation also lies over the northeast Bay of Bengal while another is likely to form over the north of the Bay of Bengal around September 3, said H R Biswas, director of the Regional Meteorological Centre here.

Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form during the subsequent 48 hours.

Due to the cyclonic circulation and possible low-pressure area, the southwest monsoon, which remained subdued in Odisha, will now cause heavy rainfall during the next three to four days, he said.