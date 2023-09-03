G20 meet in Delhi to affect services of over 300 intercity, express trains

The Northern Railway has released a list of more than 300 trains whose services will be impacted due to the G20 Summit to be held in Delhi on September 9 and 10.

Keeping in view the advisory issued for security arrangements, these trains have been either cancelled or diverted to other routes or stations temporarily between Sep 8 and 11, an official statement said.

According to the Northern Railway, services of 207 trains have been terminated, terminals of 15 trains changed and routes of six trains diverted.

Besides, 70 trains, including Jammu Tawi-New Delhi Rajdhani, Tejas Rajdhani Hazrat Nizamuddin, Varanasi-New Delhi Tejas Rajdhani among others, have been given additional stoppage stations to minimise passenger discomfort, it said.

The origin and termination stations of 36 trains have also been changed and three trains will not stop at Delhi's Kishan Ganj during the summit, it said.

"People who have planned their travel during these days are advised to check the train timings and routes to avoid any inconvenience, a railway official said.

Also Read G20 Summit: Delhi police's advisory; check restrictions, routes, and more As India gears up to host G20 Summit in New Delhi, here's what's on agenda For speed and safety on the tracks, Indian Railways has problems to solve Odisha train tragedy: 51 hours later, train movement restored on tracks Three-day-long G20 event in Kashmir to begin today: All you need to know Railway gives priority to passenger safety, invests 54% more funds on it Uttarakhand CM Dhami unveils logo, website for investors' summit J-K's Dhangri village killing: NIA arrests two for harbouring terrorists Groundwater depletion rates could triple in India due to irrigation: Report Chandrayaan-3 rover has completed its tasks, is set into sleep mode: Isro