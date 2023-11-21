Sensex (-0.21%)
65655.15 -139.58
Nifty (-0.19%)
19694.00 -37.80
Nifty Smallcap (0.13%)
6464.30 + 8.65
Nifty Midcap (0.11%)
41856.45 + 45.20
Nifty Bank (0.00%)
43584.95 1.00
Heatmap

On war footing: Dhami on evacuating workers safely from collapsed tunnel

Meanwhile, a rescue operation is underway to rescue the stranded victim

Dhami

File image of Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2023 | 7:56 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Amid the ongoing efforts to rescue the workers trapped in the Uttarkashi tunnel, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday said that they are working on a war footing to evacuate all the workers safely.
"As part of the ongoing rescue operation to rescue workers trapped inside the tunnel under construction in Silkyara, Uttarkashi, a 6-inch-diameter pipeline has been successfully laid across the debris. Now through this, food items, medicines and other goods will be easily sent to the workers as per the requirement." CM Dhami posted on X (formerly Twitter).
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
He further said that the central agencies, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and state administration teams engaged in rescue operations are working tirelessly. "We are working on a war footing to evacuate all the workers safely," Uttarakhand CM said.
Meanwhile, a rescue operation is underway to rescue the stranded victim.
On the ninth day of rescue operations at the Silkyara tunnel collapse site here, rescuers achieved a 'breakthrough' by pushing a six-inch-wide pipeline through the rubble of the collapsed portion, where 41 labourers are trapped.
Through this 6-inch alternative lifeline, hot Khichdi was sent to the stranded workers for the first time since they were trapped.
On November 12, it was reported that a collapse occurred in an under-construction tunnel from Silkyara to Barkot due to a muck falling in the 60-metre stretch on the Silkyara side of the tunnel, trapping 41 labourers. As per the government, the labourers are trapped in the 2 km-long tunnel portion, which is complete, including concrete work that provides safety to the workers.
Electricity and water are available in the tunnel, and workers are provided food items and medicines through a 4-inch compressor pipeline.
Earlier in the day, rescue operation in-charge Colonel Deepak Patil said that although their 'main challenge' is evacuating trapped men through a 900-mm pipe, which will be attempted later, food, mobiles, and chargers will be sent inside the tunnel through the 6-inch lifeline.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also had a telephonic conversation with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and took stock of the rescue operations underway.

Also Read

40 trapped in tunnel Collapse in Uttarakhand: Here is what we know so far

Uttarkashi tunnel rescue: New equipment shows some results, raises hopes

PM Modi speaks to CM Dhami on Uttarakhand tunnel rescue operations

Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Technical issues affect rescue operations

Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: We are rescuing those 41 men says expert Arnold

2 dead, 10 injured after under-construction stadium collapses in Telangana

Maratha quota stir has reached 'decisive stage': Activist Jarange at rally

Govt will compensate 80% value of boats lost in harbour fire: Andhra CM

India, Australia to strengthen ties to deal with 'exceptional challenges'

India welcomes efforts for humanitarian pauses in Israel-Hamas conflict

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Uttarakhand rescue

First Published: Nov 21 2023 | 7:56 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveJio Financial ServicesWorld Heritage WeekIndia vs Australia CWC 2023 FinalState Assembly polls 2023 LIVE UpdatesInnova Hycross GX Limited EditionGold-Silver Price TodayOnePlus 12 Smartphone

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Final UpdatesICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributorDiwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon