PM Modi speaks to CM Dhami on Uttarakhand tunnel rescue operations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami over phone to take stock of the rescue operations being carried out at the Silkyara tunnel to evacuate 41 workers trapped for over a week.
Necessary rescue equipment and resources, he said, are being provided by the Centre and through mutual coordination between central and state agencies and expressed hope that the trapped workers will be safely evacuated.
The prime minister said it is necessary to maintain the morale of the trapped workers, according to a statement issued by the Uttarakhand Chief Minister's Office.
This is the third time that the prime minister has spoken to Dhami about the rescue operations being carried out at the tunnel.
The chief minister briefed the prime minister about the rescue operations in detail and said all the trapped workers are safe with oxygen, nutritious food and water being constantly supplied to them.
All agencies are working in full coordination with each other in consultation with experts to carry out the rescue operations.
Dhami said he has inspected the site and is constantly monitoring the rescue operations.
All efforts are underway to evacuate the workers expeditiously, the chief minister told Modi.
Medical teams are also stationed at the site and a team from the Prime Minister's Office is also keeping an eye on the operations after visiting the tunnel for an on-the-spot review.
Rescue operations are being carried out on a war footing since portions of the tunnel collapsed following a landslide early on November 12, leaving 41 workers trapped behind a huge mound of debris.
The Silkyara tunnel, about 30 km from the district headquarters of Uttarkashi and a seven-hour drive from the Uttarakhand capital Dehradun, is part of the ambitious Char Dham all-weather road project of the central government.
Also Read
Uttarkashi tunnel rescue: New equipment shows some results, raises hopes
Multivitamins, dry fruits supplied to workers trapped in Uttarkashi tunnel
Sec 144 imposed in U'khand's Purola; police warn of action if law violated
Need for universal, country-specific food safety standards: Mandaviya
CM Dhami interacts with public, seeks votes ahead of Bageshwar bypoll
Rajasthan polls 2023 LIVE: 88% BJP, 84% Congress candidates crorepatis
Marathwada requests CM Eknath Shinde for water release into Jayakwadi dam
Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra reaches remote hilly areas of Jammu
After slight improvement, Delhi air quality dips into 'very poor' category
Re-polling ordered at booth in Madhya Pradesh's Ater Assembly constituency
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)