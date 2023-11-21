Sensex (-0.21%)
65655.15 -139.58
Nifty (-0.19%)
19694.00 -37.80
Nifty Smallcap (0.13%)
6464.30 + 8.65
Nifty Midcap (0.11%)
41856.45 + 45.20
Nifty Bank (0.00%)
43584.95 1.00
Heatmap

Govt will compensate 80% value of boats lost in harbour fire: Andhra CM

According to the instructions of the Chief Minister, the District Collector along with Minister Seediri Appalaraju went to the accident scene and assured necessary support to the people

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Andhra Pradesh, jaganmohan reddy

File Photo of Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Source: PTI

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2023 | 7:15 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday announced compensation for the fishermen who lost their boats due to the fire in the Visakhapatnam fishing harbour on Monday. He ordered the officials to provide 80 per cent of the value of the burnt boats as compensation.
According to the instructions of the Chief Minister, the District Collector along with Minister Seediri Appalaraju went to the accident scene and assured necessary support to the people who had lost their boats. In the accident, 36 boats were burnt, and another 9 boats were partially damaged.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"The fire accident at the harbour damaging the boats is a big blow to the lives of the fishermen. The situation should be dealt with with the most humanitarian approach in the matter of aid. The aid should be able to restore the lives of fishermen which is why 80 per cent of the value of the burnt boats is being announced as compensation," said Chief Minister Jagan.
He further said that it is not right to leave the affected fishermen on their own just because the boats do not have insurance. The CM made it clear to the officials that it is their responsibility to provide full assurance to them during difficult times.
The CMO officials explained to the Chief Minister that the loss is estimated to be around 12 crores and the officials are preparing the final report. Earlier, CM Jagan expressed his shock and ordered the officials to conduct a deep investigation into the incident.

Also Read

Murder of Ex-Andhra minister: SC stays HC order granting bail to accused

35 boats gutted in fire at Visakhapatnam fishing harbour, no casualties

Andhra train accident: 33 trains cancelled, diverted, short-terminated

Boycotting inauguration not in true spirit of democracy: Andhra CM

YSR Cong to attend new Parliament building inauguration amid Oppn boycott

India, Australia to strengthen ties to deal with 'exceptional challenges'

India welcomes efforts for humanitarian pauses in Israel-Hamas conflict

U'khand tunnel rescue: IAF airlifts another 36 tonne of critical equipment

UK firms ready to help Bengal develop green public transport system: Envoy

Arms licence case: Allahabad HC rejects bail plea of UP MLA Abbas Ansari

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Y S Jaganmohan Reddy Andhra Pradesh Andhra Pradesh government Fire accident

First Published: Nov 21 2023 | 7:14 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveJio Financial ServicesWorld Heritage WeekIndia vs Australia CWC 2023 FinalState Assembly polls 2023 LIVE UpdatesInnova Hycross GX Limited EditionGold-Silver Price TodayOnePlus 12 Smartphone

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Final UpdatesICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributorDiwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon