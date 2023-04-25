close

One dead, 22 injured as MSRTC bus overturns in Maharashtra's Raigad

One passenger was killed and 22 were injured when a state-owned MSRTC bus overturned after hitting a road divider in Maharashtra's Raigad district on Tuesday, police said

Press Trust of India Mumbai
accident

Photo: ANI/Representative

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2023 | 8:30 PM IST
One passenger was killed and 22 were injured when a state-owned MSRTC bus overturned after hitting a road divider in Maharashtra's Raigad district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place at 3.30 pm near Karnala Bird Sanctuary, nearly 60 km from Mumbai, when the Shivshahi' bus operated by the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) was going from Panvel to Mahad, an official said.

There were 38 passengers on the bus, he said.

The driver of the bus lost control due to which the vehicle hit the road divider, resulting in one of its tyres getting burst, the official said. The bus overturned after the driver tried to swerve to the left, he said.

After learning about the accident, police rushed to the spot and rescued the injured passengers, he said.

Doctors declared one of the injured passengers dead, he said. A total of 22 passengers are undergoing treatment, said the official.

A case has been registered at Panvel Taluka police station in Navi Mumbai, he said, adding that a probe is on.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Maharashtra Bus accident Death toll

First Published: Apr 25 2023 | 10:22 PM IST

