Sitharaman, Rajnath, Yogi to address public meetings in K'taka tomorrow

Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be in Karnataka on Wednesday to campaign for the BJP in various parts of the State

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
Sitharaman, FM Sitharaman

Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2023 | 8:42 PM IST
Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be in Karnataka on Wednesday to campaign for the BJP in various parts of the State in run-up to the May 10 assembly election.

According to the tour programme, Finance Minister Sitharaman will fly from Bengaluru to Kalaburagi on Wednesday by a special flight and will address a press meet at 10 AM.

She will also have an interaction with intellectuals at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry Hall at 11 AM.

The Finance Minister will address Mahila Samavesha' (women's conclave) at Aland in Kalaburagi district. She will return from Aland to the district headquarters town of Kalaburagi to take part in another Mahila Samavesha' at 3 PM.

Sitharaman will also take part in a door-to-door campaign in Kalaburagi city for an hour from 4 PM. She will fly back to Bengaluru in a special aircraft.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will reach Belagavi by a special aircraft from Delhi and then fly in a helicopter to Kagwad from where Karnataka Minister for Handloom and Textile Srimant Patil is contesting the election.

After addressing a public meeting in Kagwad at 11 AM, Singh will return to Belagavi to proceed for Bailhongal. He will address a public gathering there at 1.15 PM.

Singh will address a public meeting at Jamkhandi at 4 PM. Later, he will return to Belagavi from where he will fly to Delhi by the special aircraft.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister will reach Mysuru airport by a special aircraft at 10.30 AM to proceed for Mandya by a helicopter where he will hold a road show followed by a public meeting, according to the BJP office-bearers.

From Mandya, Adityanath will go back to Mysuru by the helicopter from where he will fly to Hubballi and then another chopper ride from there to Basavana Bagewadi in Vijayapura district in North Karnataka bordering Maharashtra.

After paying obeisance at Basaveshwara temple, he will address a public meeting at 3 PM. Soon after his public address, Adityanath will proceed for Indi in Vijayapura where he will address a public gathering at 5 PM.

The Chief Minister will then reach Solapur in Maharashtra by road and fly to Lucknow by a special aircraft.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman Rajnath Singh Yogi Adityanath Karnataka Karnataka Assembly elections

First Published: Apr 25 2023 | 10:17 PM IST

