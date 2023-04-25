Tier-II cities experience expansion of Hotels as leisure travel grows





In 2022, the travel and hospitality industry made a comeback after countries across the globe lifted their travel restrictions, the report highlighted.

The sector closed the year with occupancy in the range of 59-61 per cent, up 15-17 percentage points (pp) over the previous year and only 5-7 pp lower than the full year of 2019. The report shows that the share of hotel rooms in tier-II and tier-III cities increased to 38 per cent of the total inventory at the end of 2022 from 33 per cent four years ago. Whereas the share of hotel rooms in metros reduced to 19 per cent from per cent during the same period. In 2022, 166 new hotels with 14,885 rooms were signed, while 90 hotels with 5,702 rooms were rebranded.



Agra, Haridwar, Manali, McLeod Ganj, Kasauli, Katra, Mahabaleshwar, Puri, Pushkar, Rishikesh, Tirupati, and Vrindavan were the cities that reported the opening of new hotels in the mid-market and upscale segments. Moreover, the consecutive rise in travel in smaller cities is likely to benefit hotel groups that have a fairly strong presence in mid-market and upscale segments such as Indian Hotels and Lemon Tree Hotels. “We expect India-wide occupancy to improve to 66 per cent in 2023, which coupled with a 16-17 per cent increase in ARR will push Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR) to '4,690 during the year, almost 18% higher than the pre-pandemic RevPAR recorded in 2019,” Mandeep Singh Lamba President (South Asia) HVS-Anarock commented in the report.

