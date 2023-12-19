Only 18% tested, India risks undetected community spread of JN.1: Study

With the emergence of the new JN.1 sub-variant of Covid-19, India faces the risk of undetected community transmission due to significantly low testing rates. A recent survey by LocalCircles revealed that only 18 per cent of respondents with Covid-like symptoms underwent testing this year, raising concerns about the undercounting of actual cases.

LocalCircles conducted the survey between November 20 and December 18, 2023, receiving responses from over 24,000 citizens across 303 districts in India. The data showed that 76 per cent of respondents or their immediate family members did not undertake any Covid test despite experiencing symptoms like cold, fever, and respiratory issues.

The survey further revealed that only 18 per cent of respondents with Covid symptoms opted for testing, of which a mere 12 per cent chose the RT-PCR test. Reasons cited for the reluctance to test included perceived lack of necessity, reliance on symptom-based treatment, inconvenience, test cost, and doubts about the accuracy of the RT-PCR test.

The JN.1 variant, with over 50,000 cases in Singapore in the first week of December, has also been detected in the US, China, and India. While official figures from India indicate just over 1,700 active cases nationwide, the survey suggests potentially many more symptomatic individuals are avoiding testing.

The Union Secretary of Health in India issued a directive on December 18, urging states to maintain vigilance after the JN.1 variant was reported in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, along with five Covid-related deaths.