Here's the list of India's medal winners in Asian Games 2023 till Sept 27

India have started their Asian Games 2023 campaign on the right note and on the first four days, has claimed 22 medals which include five gold. The gold medals have been won by Men’s Team Air Rifle, Women’s Team 3 position and women’s team 25m rapid fire pistol in Shooting, Women’s Cricket team and Equestrian Dressage Team.

The rallying cry of ‘Abki Baar 100 par’ which translates to ‘Target 100 medals at Hangzhou Asian Games’, looks like a possibility as of now. However, the target is very far as 78 more medals are needed.

India's medal winners in the Asian Games 2023 so far

1. Shooting -- 50-metre three-position individual event -- Sift Kaur Samra wins Gold

2. Shooting -- 25m air pistol team event -- Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh and Rythm Sangwan win GOLD

3. Shooting -- 25 m air pistol individual event -- Esha Singh win Silver

4. Shooting- Men's Skeet individual- Anant Jeet Singh Naruka- Silver

5. Shooting -- 50-metre three-position individual event-- Ashi Chouksey wins Bronze

6. Shooting -- Team skeet men's -- Anant Naruka, Gurjaot Singh and Angad Bajwa win Bronze win Bronze

7. Sailing- Men’s Dinghy - ILCA7 - Vishnu Saravanan wins Bronze

8. Shooting - 50-metre three positions team event - Sift Kaur Samra, Ashi Chouksey and Manini Kaushik win Silver

9. Equestrian - Dressage team competition - India wins GOLD

10. Sailing - Girls Dinghy ILCA4 - Neha Thakur wins Silver

11.Sailing - Men's windsurfer RS:X - Eabad Ali wins Bronze

12. Shooting - Men's 10m air rifle team event -- Divyansh Singh Panwar, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Rudrankksh Patil win GOLD

13. Cricket- India women's team beat Sri Lanka by 19 runs to clinch Gold

14. Rowing - Men's Four event -- Jaswinder Singh, Bheem Singh, Punit Kumar and Ashish win Bronze

15. Rowing -- Men's Quadruple Sculls -- Satnam Singh, Parminder Singh, Jakar Khan, Sukhmeet Singh win Bronze

16. Shooting - Men's 10m air rifle - Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar wins Bronze

17. Shooting - Men's Men's 25m rapid fire pistol Team event - Anish, Vijayveer Sidhu, Adarsh Singh win Bronze

18. Rowing - Men’s lightweight double sculls Final A -- Arjun Lal Jat, Arvind Singh win Silver

19. Rowing - Men’s coxed eight Final A - Charanjeet Singh, DU Pande, Naresh Kalwaniya, Neeraj, Neetesh Kumar, Ashish, Bheem Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Punit Kumar win Silver

20. Rowing - Men coxless pair Final A -- Babu Lal Yadav, Lekh Ram win Bronze

21. Shooting -- Women’s 10m air rifle team -- Ashi Chouksey, Mehuli Ghosh, Ramita win Silver

22. Shooting -- Women's 10m air rifle individual event -- Ramita Jindal wins Bronze