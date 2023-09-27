close
Here's the list of India's medal winners in Asian Games 2023 till Sept 27

India have won five gold, seven silver and 10 bronze medals at the end of September 27, 2023, at the Hangzhou Asian Games

Asian Games - Hangzhou 2022 - Shooting - Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre, Hangzhou, China - September 25, 2023 Bronze medallist India's Adarsh Singh, Anish and Vijayveer Sidhu celebrate on the podium after the men's team

Asian Games - Hangzhou 2022 - Shooting - Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre, Hangzhou, China - September 25, 2023 Bronze medallist India's Adarsh Singh, Anish and Vijayveer Sidhu celebrate on the podium after the men's team. Photo: Reuters

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2023 | 8:54 PM IST
India have started their Asian Games 2023 campaign on the right note and on the first four days, has claimed 22 medals which include five gold. The gold medals have been won by Men’s Team Air Rifle, Women’s Team 3 position and women’s team 25m rapid fire pistol in Shooting, Women’s Cricket team and Equestrian Dressage Team. 

The rallying cry of ‘Abki Baar 100 par’ which translates to ‘Target 100 medals at Hangzhou Asian Games’, looks like a possibility as of now. However, the target is very far as 78 more medals are needed. 

Also Read: Asian Games 2023 September 28 schedule: India event timings, streaming

India's medal winners in the Asian Games 2023 so far

1. Shooting -- 50-metre three-position individual event -- Sift Kaur Samra wins Gold 
2. Shooting -- 25m air pistol team event -- Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh and Rythm Sangwan win GOLD
3. Shooting -- 25 m air pistol individual event -- Esha Singh win Silver

4. Shooting- Men's Skeet individual- Anant Jeet Singh Naruka- Silver
5. Shooting -- 50-metre three-position individual event-- Ashi Chouksey wins Bronze
6. Shooting -- Team skeet men's -- Anant Naruka, Gurjaot Singh and Angad Bajwa win Bronze win Bronze
7. Sailing- Men’s Dinghy - ILCA7 - Vishnu Saravanan wins Bronze
8. Shooting - 50-metre three positions team event - Sift Kaur Samra, Ashi Chouksey and Manini Kaushik win Silver
9. Equestrian - Dressage team competition - India wins GOLD
10. Sailing - Girls Dinghy ILCA4 - Neha Thakur wins Silver
11.Sailing - Men's windsurfer RS:X - Eabad Ali wins Bronze
12. Shooting - Men's 10m air rifle team event -- Divyansh Singh Panwar, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Rudrankksh Patil win GOLD
13. Cricket- India women's team beat Sri Lanka by 19 runs to clinch Gold
14. Rowing - Men's Four event -- Jaswinder Singh, Bheem Singh, Punit Kumar and Ashish win Bronze
15. Rowing -- Men's Quadruple Sculls -- Satnam Singh, Parminder Singh, Jakar Khan, Sukhmeet Singh win Bronze
16. Shooting - Men's 10m air rifle - Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar wins Bronze
17. Shooting - Men's Men's 25m rapid fire pistol Team event - Anish, Vijayveer Sidhu, Adarsh Singh win Bronze
18. Rowing - Men’s lightweight double sculls Final A -- Arjun Lal Jat, Arvind Singh win Silver
19. Rowing - Men’s coxed eight Final A - Charanjeet Singh, DU Pande, Naresh Kalwaniya, Neeraj, Neetesh Kumar, Ashish, Bheem Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Punit Kumar win Silver
20. Rowing - Men coxless pair Final A -- Babu Lal Yadav, Lekh Ram win Bronze
21. Shooting -- Women’s 10m air rifle team -- Ashi Chouksey, Mehuli Ghosh, Ramita win Silver
22. Shooting -- Women's 10m air rifle individual event -- Ramita Jindal wins Bronze
Asian Games Shooting Cricket Equestrian India cricket team

First Published: Sep 27 2023 | 8:53 PM IST

