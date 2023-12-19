Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Dropout rate at 27% in Class 10, not 49.9%: Odisha counters Centre

The dropout rate in Class 10 stands at 20.6 per cent as of 2021-22 with Odisha being the worst performing state in this regard followed by Bihar, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had said

school children, school, students

Odisha School Education Programme Authority Director Anupam Shah asserted that the Centre's data was old. (Photo: Unsplash/Representative)

Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2023 | 4:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Odisha government on Tuesday claimed that the dropout rate in Class 10 was 27 per cent in the state in 2021-22 and not 49.9 per cent as stated by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in the Lok Sabha a day before.
Odisha School Education Programme Authority Director Anupam Shah asserted that the Centre's data did not include the number of students admitted to various industrial training schools after passing the 10th standard.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
He also said the school and mass education department will soon clarify its stand on the prevailing dropout rates at the school level.
Responding to a question on Odisha registering the highest dropout rate of 49.9 per cent in Class 10 in 2021-22, he said, the data released by the Centre was old.
"The data released by the Centre did not include the number of students admitted to different industrial training schools. The overall dropout rate at present (2022-23) in Odisha would be 17 per cent, Shah told PTI.
He explained that the dropout rate is calculated by comparing the number of students in Class 11 in a year and the same in Class 10 in the previous year.
However, there is no mention of students who pass the 10th standard and take admissions to technical and vocational schools, polytechnic and open schools across the state," the official said.
The dropout rate in Class 10 stands at 20.6 per cent as of 2021-22 with Odisha being the worst performing state in this regard followed by Bihar, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan informed the Lok Sabha on Monday.
The dropout rate in Class 10 was 49.9 per cent in Odisha and 42.1 per cent in Bihar, Pradhan said in his written response.
Meanwhile, the opposition BJP and the Congress slammed the BJD government in the state over the "rising" dropout rates in schools.
BJP leader and opposition chief whip in the assembly, Mohan Charan Majhi, said, Odisha topped the list of dropouts at the Class 10 level. It is a shame for the people who claim that they have brought rapid transformation in the education sector. Odisha has registered a downward transformation in school education.

Also Read

Parliament session: Centre may table Telecommunications Bill 2023 today

Urge all members to come prepared: PM Narendra Modi ahead of Winter Session

Special session of Parliament: PM Modi to speak in Lok Sabha at 11 am today

Special session of Parliament to begin today: Here is all you need to know

Special session: Emotional moment to leave old Parliament, says PM Modi

1.5 degrees Celsius climate goal: Relevance, current warming scenario

Bombay HC grants bail to activist Gautam Navlakha in Elgar Parishad case

On day of INDIA meet, posters in Patna demand pivotal role for Nitish

VHP extends invitations to Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi for Jan 22 event

Over 95,000 foreign offenders in record till Nov 2023: MHA to Lok Sabha

The rate of school dropout was 12.8 per cent in 2018-19, and the same increased four-fold to 49.9 per cent in 2021-22, he claimed.
Can we call it transformation? the BJP lawmaker asked, adding that the BJD government's claim is "baseless".
Former Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Prasad Harichandan held the "faulty policy of the state government" responsible for high dropouts.
The government has constructed some beautiful school buildings but there are no teachers. Who will motivate students belonging to poor families to continue their studies, if there is a dearth of teachers, he asked.
Harichandan also alleged that a large number of students migrate to other states as labourers because of "massive unemployment in Odisha".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Odisha central government Parliament winter session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 19 2023 | 4:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveIPL Auction 2024 LIVE UpdatesChina EarthquakeGold Silver Price TodayIPL Auction Top 10 Costliest PlayersPhysics WallahIPL 2024 Auction Live StreamingBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon